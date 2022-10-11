Roy Keane tells MNF audience of love for Cork hurling hero and All-Ireland Final day

Roy Keane highlights hurling hero.

Roy Keane was in the Monday Night Football studio last night but in the absence a decent game to talk about, the post-match conversation delved into his passion for hurling.

After the conclusion of Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, Dave Jones asked Keane and Jamie Carragher about all sorts of things that get them off their seat, including their favourite footballers, movies and musicians.

Roy Keane on Jimmy-Barry Murphy.

At one point the conversation turned to sporting heroes and, true to his Cork roots, Keane eulogised Jimmy-Barry Murphy, one of the county’s biggest hurling legends.

“I would go with Muhammad Ali,” Keane said at first. “I love watching any of his old fights, his interviews. The influence he had on people, a superstar all over the world. Amazing.

“Growing up in Ireland, the GAA was a big part of my life, hurling… watching Jimmy-Barry Murphy playing for Cork. Brilliant sportsman. And watching Barry McGuigan on the television. We’d all be glued to it.”

Favourite sporting occasions.

The best thing about it was that Keane felt that was all he needed to say about Murphy, despite the fact that most of the television audience would be fairly unfamiliar with hurling, and with the former Cork player and manager in particular.

The former Ireland captain went further on his love for hurling when pressed on his favourite sporting occasions.

As Jones attempted to get him to discuss the Super Bowl, Keane sidestepped the prompt and instead spoke glowingly about All-Ireland Hurling Final day.

“The Super Bowl in America is fantastic,” he responded. “Or any game American Football game. But sporting occasion, I do have to say a hurling All-Ireland Final is really hard to beat.

“It’s a great day out. Especially if Cork are playing obviously, my hometown.”

All-Ireland day.

Unfortunately for Roy, Cork haven’t been in too many finals recently but he is sure to have still enjoyed the great Limerick and Kilkenny teams of the last decade or so.

He may be a soccer man but you can forget about your Champions League Finals or your World Cup Finals. It’s those big Sundays in Drumcondra that appear to get Keane’s juices flowing.

