Jamie Wall looking at positives after Mary I’s opening Fitzgibbon Cup defeat to UCC

Jamie Wall staying positive.

Mary Immaculate College manager Jamie Wall was staying positive after his side’s opening Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup defeat to defending champions UCC on Wednesday afternoon.

The Limerick college lost by a score of 1-21 to 0-19 at the MICL Grounds, leaving former Cork dual star Wall to rue missed chances.

The defeat leaves Mary I bottom of what looks like a tough group, which also contains NUI Galway and UCD, and it’s a pool from which the winner of the 2022 Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup will emerge, in Wall’s opinion.

Jamie Wall: “The winners will come from this group.”

“We have league winners NUIG in the next game and then UCD in the last game,” he said to Pundit Arena after Wednesday’s game.

“It’s the hardest group in the Fitzgibbon Cup. I’m going to go out on a limb and say the winners of the competition are going to come from this group.

Second water break of the @ElectricIreland Fitzgibbon Cup and Mary I have responded well to the UCC goal.@ucc_gaa 1-13@MICLimerick 0-14#FirstClassRivals pic.twitter.com/mh2bmz88Z6 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 19, 2022

“We need to look at the positives.”

“Having said that, we don’t even know who of the four are going to qualify because they’re so competitive.

“I think it’s a very, very strong group and that means we’re under pressure, but equally, look, what that does as well is that means if you get a result in the next game, it puts you in a position where you know any team in the group can do you a favour and win a game for you, so there’s always a positive way to look at things and a negative way to look at things.

“We need to look at the positives now and say, right, we’re playing NUIG next week.

“If we get a result there, we’re straight back in it. That’s the aim now.”

It's a busy week in the @ElectricIreland @HigherEdGAA Championships, as the Fitzgibbon Cup gets underway Live streaming details for Wednesday's Sigerson/Fitzgibbon double-header can be found below 👇 📺#FirstClassRivals #SigersonCup #FitzgibbonCuphttps://t.co/yidyQ9mnFG — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) January 18, 2022

The importance of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

The Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup is back after a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus and Wall was struck by the attitude of both sets of players on Wednesday, something which shows how much the competition means to them.

“And the thing I always keep coming back to when I talk about these competitions is you can see how much it meant to use the UCC players, you could see how much it meant to our fellas.

“You could see how much you meant to all the players involved and all the management involved. It’s it’s really competitive fare, and it’s kind of what the players want to be playing, these aged players.”

As their manager said, Mary I will be looking to dust themselves down when their 2022 Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup campaign continues against NUIG on Wednesday, January 26th in Dangan, with a throw-in time of 7pm.

Follow and be a part of the conversation around the Electric Ireland Higher Education Championships on social media using the hashtag #FirstClassRivals and follow @ElectricIreland for updates on next live streaming dates and highlights.

Read More About: electirc ireland, fitzgibbon cup, Jamie Wall