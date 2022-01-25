Fitzgibbon Cup fixtures – Six huge matches this week

Fitzgibbon Cup Fixtures.

The Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup continues apace this week, with six great hurling fixtures to look forward to.

The Fitzgibbon Cup forms part of the GAA’s Higher Education Championships and got underway last week with some seriously impressive performances.

Last week’s results.

Perhaps the best of all was that of the University of Limerick, who beat TUS Midwest by a score of 5-30 to 0-14, leaving them in prime position to emerge from Group C.

It was Clare’s Mark Rodgers who led the scoring spree for UL, as he notched three goals and a point, along with Gearoid O’Connor, who bagged a goal and seven points.

Meanwhile 2020 winners UCC overcame Mary Immaculate College Limerick by a score of 1-21 to 0-19, leaving Mary I manager Jamie Wall to rue missed chances as he aims to get out of what he calls the toughest group in the 2022 Fitzgibbon Cup. It’s hard to argue, as the pool also features NUI Galway and UCD.

Wednesday’s fixtures.

Speaking of NUIG and UCD, the two sides played out an engrossing game last Wednesday, with the former eventually winning by a score of 1-18 to 1-21.

This coming Wednesday (January 26th), UCC and NUIG will look to make it successive victories when they take on UCD and Mary I respectively.

Wednesday also sees two matches in Group B, where Maynooth University will look to bounce back from defeat against DCU with a game against IT Carlow, who narrowly defeated Waterford Institute of Technology last week.

WIT and DCU go head-to-head on the same evening.

Groups C and D.

Groups C and D take centre-stage on Thursday, when MTU Cork will open their Group C campaign with a game against Trinity College, who lost heavily to Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology last week.

Finally, Group D’s game will see TU Midwest aiming to improve on last week’s defeat to UL by taking on TU Dublin, who are yet to hit a sliotar in anger in this year’s edition of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup.

A full list of fixtures for the week ahead can be found below.

Wednesday January 26th

Group A:

UCC v UCD – Mardyke – 7pm

NUIG v Mary I – Dangan – 7.45pm

Group B:

DCU v WIT – DCU Sports Campus – 8pm

IT Carlow v Maynooth – IT Carlow – 7pm

Thursday January 27th

Group C:

Trinity College v MTU Cork – Santry Avenue – 7pm

Group D:

TUS Midwest v TU Dublin – Limerick – 2pm

