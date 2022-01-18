Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup – Opening fixtures and livestream details

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup.

The 2022 Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup gets underway on Wednesday January 19th, after a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus.

Bringing together the best hurling talent across Irish institutions, the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup forms part of the GAA’s Higher Education Championships, along with the Sigerson Cup, which caters for Gaelic football.

Fitzgibbon Cup streaming details.

As part of their extensive coverage of this year’s championships, Electric Ireland will be livestreaming games from both codes, starting with a Sigerson/Fitzgibbon double-header on Wednesday.

Firstly, the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 2B meeting between UCD and UCC, which begins at 6pm and will be broadcast via this link.

This will be followed by the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup clash Round 1 between UCD and NUI Galway, which has a throw-in time of 7.45pm and will be available to watch here.

UCC defend Fitzgibbon Cup.

Before that, the defending champions will get their Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup campaign underway when UCC take on Mary Immaculate College at the MICL Grounds in Limerick, a game which has a throw-in time of 2pm on Wednesday.

Due to the pandemic, UCC have had the unusual honour of holding on to the Fitzgibbon Cup for two full years but according to Cork inter-county half-back Rob Downey, they don’t really see themselves as defending champions.

“It’s a funny one. Obviously since there was no Fitzgibbon played last year, we’re technically reigning champions but that’s not the way we’ll look at it. We’ll just take it game by game,” the 22-year-old told Pundit Arena.

“It was a bit of a disappointment that the Fitzgibbon was called off last year but due to Covid it couldn’t be helped. When it got the nod to go ahead this year, I was delighted.

“It feels like it was a lifetime ago that we were up in Dublin winning the Cup so I’m looking forward to getting going again.”

Mary I threat.

While Mary I’s two Fitzgibbon Cup wins pale into in insignificance when compared with UCC’s 40, both of the Limerick college’s victories came in recent years, specifically in 2016 and 2017.

For this reason, Downey is under no illusions as to how difficult a task his side will face on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a round robin game but everyone wants to start off with a win to set yourself up nicely for the rest of the games,” he said.

“Mary I are a small college but they’ve produced some huge results in the Fitzgibbon over the past number of years so we need to bring our A game if we want to be anywhere close to them.”

The full list of Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup opening week fixtures can be found below.

Wednesday, January 19th

GROUP A

Mary Immaculate College v UCC in MICL Grounds at 2pm

UCD v NUI Galway in Belfield at 7.45pm

GROUP B

Maynooth University v DCU Dóhas Éireann in Maynooth at 7pm

Waterford IT v IT Carlow in WIT Sports Campus at 7pm

Thursday, January 20th

GROUP C GMIT v Trinity College Dublin in Carnmore at 2pm

GROUP D University of Limerick v TUS Midwest in UL Grounds at 7pm

