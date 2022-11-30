Eir unveiled as new All-Ireland Hurling Championship sponsor

Eir unveiled as new hurling sponsor.

Eir has been unveiled as the new sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship for the next five years.

Hurling stars from across the country were present to launch the sponsorship alongside Eir at Croke Park on Wednesday, including Declan Hannon, All-Ireland winning captain with Limerick, Waterford’s Austin Gleeson, Cork’s Shane Kingston and Dublin captain Eoghan O’Donnell.

Eir commitments for 2023.

The five-year deal, which begins with the 2023 Championship season, is announced as Eir commits to provide full fibre superfast broadband to over 1.9 million homes and businesses across Ireland.

Already a partner of the GAA since 2011, Eir is currently working to improve connectivity for individuals, homes, and businesses across the country by investing €250 million per year in its network to improve speed, coverage, and resilience, with 5G already available to 70% of the population and full fibre broadband passed over 900,000 homes and businesses.

“Delighted to welcome Eir on board.”

“We are delighted to welcome Eir on board as a sponsor of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship,” said GAA President Larry McCarthy at the unveiling.

“Since 2011, Eir has been a wonderful supporter of CLG and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for the next five years.

“The GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship is one of our most historic and exciting competitions, as the speed and skill of the game fascinates and enchants our fans around the world. With Eir’s support, we look forward to the continued development of hurling and growth of the Championship.”

Oliver Loomes, chief executive of Eir, added: “We are incredibly proud to announce that we will continue to support the GAA for the next five years with our sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. Like Eir, the GAA is embedded in every town and city across Ireland and is rooted in community.”

