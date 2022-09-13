Dan Shanahan set for inter-county role after club retirement

Dan Shanahan set for inter-county role.

Former Waterford hurling star Dan Shanahan is set for a role with the Laois senior hurling management team, just days after confirming his retirement from the club game.

Shanahan brought the curtain down on 30 seasons with Lismore, after their Waterford Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final defeat to Mount Sion at the end of August.

Dan Shanahan to join up with Laois.

The Irish Independent now reports that the 45-year-old is line line to join up with the Laois hurlers, after former Tipperary player Willie Maher was confirmed as manager of the O’Moore County on Monday.

Shanahan has previously been a selector with his native Waterford, a role he took up in 2014 under the management of Derek McGrath.

He was on the sideline at Croke Park in 2017, as the Déise lost 0-26 to 2-17 to Galway in the All-Ireland Final, thus failing to secure their first Liam MacCarthy Cup since 1959.

Playing days.

During his playing days, Shanahan was awarded three All-Stars for his performances with Waterford.

He helped them to the All-Ireland Final in 2008, only for Waterford to lose to a formidable Kilkenny side in the midst of their famous four-in-a-row of 2007 to 2010.

The former wing-forward did help his county to four Munster titles and the 2007 National Hurling League and won the 1993 Waterford Hurling Championship with Lismore.

Laois GAA are delighted to announce that Willie Maher's name was submitted to the Laois GAA Executive by the Hurling selection committee tonight for the position of Senior Hurling Manager and was ratified accordingly. pic.twitter.com/VhcURBk41l — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) September 12, 2022

Laois in 2022.

In the 2022 National Hurling League, Laois finished second-from-bottom in Division 1 Group B, with their only win coming against bottom side Antrim.

They were on the receiving ending of significant scorelines against Waterford (7-31 to 0-19) and (2-28 to 0-17), before failing to fare any better in the Leinster Hurling Championship this summer.

There, they lost all five matches of the provincial round robin, and were relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2023.

