Cork v Kilkenny: TV details, throw-in time, odds and team news for Allianz Hurling League semi-final

Cork v Kilkenny TV details.

Cork and Kilkenny go head-to-head in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final this weekend and we have all the info you need to watch it on TV.

After six weeks of action, we’re down to the final four in Division 1, with Cork facing Kilkenny in one semi-final and Waterford taking on Wexford in the other.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Cork v Kilkenny on TV.

What TV channel will Cork v Kilkenny be on?

Cork v Kilkenny will be broadcast live on TG4 on Saturday March 26th.

What time is throw-in?

The game will get underway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 7.15pm.

What is the form of Cork and Kilkenny?

Kilkenny came out on top in Division 1B, while Cork finished as runners-up to Wexford in Division 1A.

The Rebels won their opening four matches before losing to Wexford in the group decider last Sunday by a score of 1-22 to 1-17.

Kieran Kingston’s side racked up some big scores throughout the campaign, most notably in a 4-25 to 1-15 victory over Offaly on February 13th.

Kilkenny also lost one of their five matches, with their defeat coming in their match against Tipperary in round 2.

The Cats overcame Waterford in their group decider last Sunday, by a score of 2-21 to 0-21.

Pre-purchase you tickets for the meeting of Kilkenny and Cork next Saturday evening at 7.15pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh by clicking on the following link https://t.co/m6wdc9WoWx pic.twitter.com/wTovBplQtA — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) March 22, 2022

What is the team news?

Both teams are expected to be announced on Friday.

What is the recent history of each county in the competition?

Kilkenny were the joint winners of the Allianz National Hurling League alongside Galway last year, in a Covid-hit campaign. They have won the competition on a total of 19 occasions.

Cork, meanwhile, are looking to reach their first Allianz National Hurling League Final since 2015, and lift the trophy for the first time since 1998.

What are the odds?

Cork are favourites and can be backed at 8/13. A Kilkenny victory can be backed at 13/8, while the draw is available at 8/1.

