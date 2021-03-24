GAA still hopeful for ‘summer of Gaelic games activity’ in 2021

“A summer filled with Gaelic games activity lies ahead.”

The GAA are still hopeful for a “summer of Gaelic games activity” this year in a statement issued to GAA clubs from Larry McCarthy, the current president of the GAA, and Tom Ryan, the GAA director general.

Despite the growing uncertainty surrounding a return, the GAA remains confident it can run off a programme of games for both clubs and inter-county this summer.

GAA statement.

With limited GAA club training sessions set to return north of the border, there is still no date set for similar in the south.

“2021 has already felt like a long year without any on-field activity to sustain us,” McCarthy and Ryan’s statement reads.

“However, the reality of the pandemic and the continuing spread of the virus means we are likely to have to persevere for a little longer before anything like our normal level of activity can resume.

“In terms of the immediate future, it is expected that the government in the south will publish any proposed changes to the current restrictions by the end of next week.

“We will communicate again with our clubs and counties at that point in terms of the implications for GAA activity.

“In the interim, we would again reiterate that the GAA have not decided on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in any revised national fixture programme for 2021.

“As we have stated previously, such decisions will be a factor of how much time is ultimately available to us, both for an inter county season and for the broader participation levels that will be necessary for a meaningful club season at both adult and underage levels.”

Vaccine rollout.

Despite the vaccine rollout south of the border going slower, the GAA is still hopeful that there can be a “summer filled with Gaelic games activity” for all age groups.

“In a general context, while there are undoubtedly some challenges ahead for the Association, there is also plenty of hope that with the availability of vaccines and the roll-out of the inoculation programmes north and south of the border, a summer filled with Gaelic games activity lies ahead,” McCarthy and Ryan added.

“In the meantime, we await the upcoming government announcements and will continue to communicate regularly with all units.

“We also request that you keep yourself updated with all communications given the fluid situation that we now find ourselves operating in.

“Finally, we want to remind you all of the importance of personal responsibility for our actions in relation to Covid-19 as we work together to ensure the safety of everyone in our community.”

Read More About: gaa 2021