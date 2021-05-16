Wins for Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford in Sunday’s hurling action.

Limerick’s 14-game unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday as they lost out to Galway by a score line of 0-26 to 1-17. Galway led from start to finish and played some excellent hurling throughout their six-point win.

John Kiely’s charges will be bitterly disappointed with the manner of this defeat as they never got going and Galway held a 0-14 to 1-8 lead at the break. Limerick managed to reduce the deficit to one point, though Galway pushed on and ended up cruising to a six-point victory.

Wexford came from behind against Clare to record a smash and grab one-point win. The 2-19 to 1-21 score line looked unlucky when they trailed by seven points at the second half water-break but Clare’s Liam Corry was sent off and goals from Lee Chin and Simon Donoghue followed, securing a one-point victory for Davy Fitzgerald’s side.

Kilkenny picked up a 1-28 to 3-15 victory over Antrim in Nowlan Park in division 1b. Antrim were coming off the back of a famous victory over Clare last weekend, though they trailed by eight at the interval.

The teams were level after 43 minutes, with Antrim scoring two quick-fire goals, however the hosts responded well and picked up their second victory in as many weekends.

Down and Offaly both pick up brilliant results.

Down and Offaly will both have been very pleased with their respective victories over Carlow and Kerry. Down got to a Christy Ring Cup final in 2020, while winning promotion from division 2b and they claimed a narrow 3-20 to 3-18 win over Carlow.

Carlow had James Doyle sent off in the 38th minute and Down took full advantage of their numerical advantage, holding out for a two-point win.

Offaly cruised to a 2-28 to 0-13 win over Kerry in the other game in division 2a. Offaly held a 15-point lead at the break, which they extended to 21 come full-time and Michael Fennelly’s men are in pole position to secure promotion.

There were wins for Armagh, Tyrone and Louth in division three, while Fermanagh and Cavan played out a draw.

Today’s results.

Division 1A:

Galway 0-26 Limerick 1-17

Division 1B:

Clare 1-21 Wexford 2-19

Kilkenny 1-28 Antrim 3-15

Division 2A:

Offaly 2-28 Kerry 0-13

Down 3-20 Carlow 3-18

Division 3A:

Armagh 2-21 Longford 0-15

Tyrone 1-25 Monaghan 2-13

Division 3B:

Cavan 1-19 Fermanagh 2-16

Leitrim 2-11 Louth 1-16

