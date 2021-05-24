We’ve compared the top 10 counties in our hurling power rankings.

We’ve put together power rankings listing the top ten hurling teams out there at the moment. There were some tricky decisions to make but we tried to base the hurling rankings on facts, statistics and recent results.

This will definitely change over the upcoming weeks as teams get themselves ready for the championship. Nearly all of the teams competing would be in with a realistic chance of winning some silverware.

10. Antrim

Antrim face Laois in their next game and Laois could overtake them into tenth position if they win that.

Darren Gleeson has done a really good job since taking over before the 2020 season, winning two trophies last year before beating Clare in what was one of Antrim’s best hurling results in recent times.

Potential to keep improving as well, with their eyes firmly set on Dublin in the opening round of Leinster.

9. Dublin

Dublin are ahead of Laois and Antrim who they beat in their last two matches but they’re probably behind the top eight teams, hence their position in the rankings.

They need to be regularly beating teams above them before they can justify a higher position.

They’ll be disappointed with the direction they’ve gone in since Anthony Daly’s departure in 2014.

8. Clare

This is a fair position for Clare. They’ve had some good wins in the 2019 league and championship and they’ve also had some huge setbacks.

Clare lost to Antrim in the first round and lost to Wexford in round two. They had a good win over Laois last week, but eighth is where they find themselves.

Off the field issues seem to be hindering their progress, yet if the 15 best hurlers in the county are available for selection you couldn’t rule Clare out of All-Ireland contention.

7. Wexford

Had a disastrous championship in 2020 suffering two heavy defeats in their first two games.

They’ve started the 2021 season with two wins and it’s their recent one against Clare that leaves them slightly ahead of Brian Lohan’s charges.

Davy Fitzgerald has turned them into a force to be reckoned with and they’ve beaten all of the sides ranked above them throughout his tenure. Wexford certainly do not lack belief.

6. Kilkenny

Wexford fans will wonder how they can be behind Kilkenny when they’ve beaten them in the last four meetings between the teams.

The reason is that Kilkenny have been consistent in championship encounters against other sides while Wexford haven’t.

Brian Cody’s side reached the 2019 All-Ireland final and won the 2020 Leinster hurling championship, which leaves them in sixth position.

They are capable of beating any team on their day and only a fool would write them off later in the summer.

5. Cork

Kieran Kingston’s side have had a great start to the league, unbeaten in the first three rounds. They’re a good team but are behind Waterford for the time being, as Waterford beat them in last years Munster Championship.

If Cork can upset the odds against Limerick in their next league encounter, that might move them further up the rankings.

Cork have been in three successive finals between u-21 and u-20 level. There are players coming through for sure on Leeside. If they can start bringing through stars then they will consistently be a top team.

16 years without an All-Ireland is a famine by Cork’s standards. However, they do have the potential to end that in the next few seasons.

4. Waterford

Waterford got to an All-Ireland final last year and were outclassed, though they gained some revenge yesterday with a great win over Limerick. Liam Cahill has done a great job since taking over before the 2020 season.

The All-Ireland runners-up would have been displeased with their opening game against Cork but have bounced back nicely with two wins.

Cahill will look to keep up the positive momentum against Galway in the next encounter and will one eye on their Munster Championship clash with Clare.

3. Galway

Galway were flawless against Limerick and Westmeath but did not play to their potential against Tipperary on Saturday. Tipperary were the better team and won out, gaining revenge for the 2020 All-Ireland quarter-final.

The fact that Tipperary won the 2019 All-Ireland and beat Galway at the weekend leaves Shane O’Neill’s side in third, but they are definitely real All-Ireland contenders.

Galway could argue that key players, like Joe Canning, going off with injuries cost them in last year’s semi-final against Limerick.

Winning a Leinster title would be a good season for Galway, as they’ve not won one since 2018.

They have won the last three All-Ireland minor titles which shows the standard of young players coming through at underage.

2. Tipperary

Tipperary won an All-Ireland two seasons ago but did not back it up in 2020. Having said that, Cathal Barrett’s red card played a big part in determining the outcome of that quarter final and Tipperary fans may feel the dismissal was rather harsh.

Galway and Tipperary are neck and neck, but Tipperary’s stronger start to the league edges them ahead of their fierce foes.

Tipperary are unbeaten in their first three league games and have a great chance of winning the competition and gathering serious momentum ahead of the championship.

Liam Sheedy will want to win an All-Ireland this year. They’d be disappointed with anything less. Tipperary could easily be number one in the rankings sooner rather than later.

1. Limerick

Limerick are number one purely based on their 2020 exploits. Their three league performances this year have been flat and very poor.

13 wins on the bounce in 2020, and the fact they’ve won six major trophies in the last three seasons, is what’s keeping them at the top of the hurling power rankings. They need to start winning games soon or they will see themselves slipping down the table.

They look nothing like the team that’s set the benchmark for the past three seasons.

