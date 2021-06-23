Dublin hurler Eamonn Dillon ruled out of 2021 inter-county season

“He came back, and he was going really, really well but unfortunately he picked up this injury, that’s going to rule him out for this year’s intercounty championship.”

Dublin hurlers have received a massive blow in the lead-up to Saturday’s clash with Antrim, as star forward Eamonn Dillon has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Naomh Fionnbarra hurler has been one of the better players for Mattie Kenny’s side in recent years and the timing could not be worse from a Dublin perspective, as they play Antrim in the Leinster championship this weekend.

Speaking to FM104, Kenny revealed that Dillon would miss the remainder of the campaign.

Cork knocked Dublin out of the 2020 All-Ireland championship.

“I’m really disappointed for Trollier himself,” Kenny said.

“He’d got himself, as he does every year, into great condition. He worked so hard in a difficult period there with the pandemic and Covid.

“He came back, and he was going really, really well but unfortunately he picked up this injury, that’s going to rule him out for this year’s inter-county championship.

“He has started his rehab and he hopes to be back with his club in September or October.”

Eamonn Dillon has been one of Dublin’s best players in recent times.

Dillon will be a huge loss to Kenny’s group who lost three of their five league matches.

Dublin have been defeated in seven of their previous ten games and Antrim may fancy their chances of claiming a surprise victory this weekend.

One of the biggest shocks in recent hurling history occurred in the 2010 All-Ireland qualifiers when Antrim defeated Anthony Daly’s Dublin side.

Fans of hurling in the capital can only hope that the same outcome does not occur again on Saturday.

The match is set to start at 3 pm, in Pairc Tailteann, Navan and GAAGO will have live coverage.

