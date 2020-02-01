Dublin And Mayo Name Teams For Allianz League Clash

Dublin and Mayo have named their teams for Saturday’s Allianz League clash.

Mayo host the Dubs at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, with throw-in at 7 pm.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has made four changes to the team that drew with Kerry last Saturday in the league opener.

Mayo began have also made four changes to their team from their opening game of the league against Donegal last week.

David Clarke, Tom Parsons, Brian Reape and Bryan Walsh miss out.

Here is the Dublin team to play Mayo.

Dublin

Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams) Eric Lowndes (St Peregrines) David Byrne (Nh Olaf) Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes) James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams) John Small (Ballymun Kickhams) Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna) Brian Fenton (Raheny) Brian Howard (Raheny) Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St) Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock) Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s) Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s) Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Here is the Dublin team to face Mayo in the #AllianzLeagues at Elverys MacHale Park tomorrow evening#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/WcoXSqblKE — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 31, 2020

And here is the Mayo side:

Mayo

Rob Hennelly (Breaffy) Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites) Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine) Brendan Harrison (Aghamore) Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber) Colm Boyle (Davitts) Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore) Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) Fergal Boland (Aghamore) Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet) Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) James Carr (Ardagh) James Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

ICYMI Here is the Mayo team to take on Dublin in @Elverys MacHale Park tomorrow night. Get there early to support both Mayo teams. #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/ROmpsKF9Qf — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 31, 2020