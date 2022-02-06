“It challenges their hunger…”

Former Dublin star Ciarán Whelan has named some players who need to step up for Dessie Farrell’s struggling side.

Dublin lost to a strong Kerry team on Saturday evening, with Farrell stating after the game that his team are going through a transition period.

Speaking after the game, Whelan, who played for Dublin for 13 years, said that the more senior players in the team need to step up.

He insisted that they need to not only step up on the pitch, but that they need to do more to bring the younger players in.

Ciarán Whelan on Dublin loss

He said: “The challenge is that when you look at the core of that team… John Small, Brian Howard, Brian Fenton, Niall Scully, Ciaran Kilkenny… You could count on one hand the championship games they have lost.

“They have been winners since they came in and have been part of that culture. This is probably the biggest challenge for them now.

“It also challenges their hunger, to bring other lads through with them.

“You look at the guys that were missing, Jonny Cooper, Mick Fitzsimons, both 33 this year, James McCarthy is 32, Dean Rock is 32. They are in the twilight of their careers

“We are in transition. It is going to be a challenging period for Dublin. There is going to have to be patience there.”

Dublin lose to Kerry

While Dublin were giving a Kerry a close game in the first half, the home team pulled away towards the end, with their quality all around the pitch showing.

'Normal' service has been resumed.

But there's nothing normal about some of the scores David Clifford kicks. Even with the wind at his back this is special#rtegaa

📺Watch live – https://t.co/AKAre5FHdN

📱Live updates – https://t.co/KkRyBPkT2L pic.twitter.com/z3UpEib81F — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 5, 2022

However, despite this defeat and the one to Armagh last week, Farrell is remaining optimistic about his young squad.

He said: “We’ve 14 new players in the panel this year, a lot of new players last year as well. An awful lot of experience has left the dressing room over the last number of years and that’s part and parcel of the game.

“We love the attitude of the young players. They’re keen and eager to learn and this is all part of the learning process for them.”

Read More About: ciaran whelan, dublin gaa