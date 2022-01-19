Colm Boyle’s dedication should inspire all athletes around the country

Never give up.

Colm Boyle enjoyed a lengthy career as a Gaelic footballer, representing Mayo for a total of 14 years.

But if it wasn’t for his incredible attitude and willpower, who knows how different things could have been for the Davitts clubman?

He recently appeared on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s new podcast Smaller Fish, where he talked about his career from the very beginning.

He made it clear that it was not all smooth sailing, and that he had to deal with quite a few setbacks before he became the established defender known all across the country.

Colm Boyle on career setbacks

He said: “The 2008 John O’Mahony year, I would have come off that really low. Just on general confidence. Actually, rewind a couple of years before that.

“In 2006, we played Cork in the All-Ireland under 21 final. I was always small, but I was really light then. I was a child. I was marking Fintan Gould who was a man mountain, and I had a really bad experience marking him. And I was gone at half-time.

“We won the game thankfully, but that definitely scarred me. Confidence wise… Fast forward a year or two, I’m on the senior panel, and even when that Connacht final came around I still wasn’t ready physically for it. Mentally as well.

“I had another bad experience that day. The only two games I played live on TV, and I knew everyone was watching, and I was whipped at half-time in both games. It had a huge effect on me.”

Colm Boyle was taken off at half time in 2006 U21 final. He was taken off in senior Connacht final before half time in 2008.

Colm Boyle on his early career

“I think I was dropped then… I didn’t get any game-time. I probably wasn’t doing the work required… I didn’t know what I should be doing in the gym.

“It was 2010 that it all really hit. I was playing really poorly for the club, we were beaten in an intermediate quarter-final, and I was disillusioned after that game.

“I’d gone from being a decent underage player playing all the way up through with Mayo, to being on the senior panel, to not even being a decent club player within a couple of years.”

However, Boyle did not let these setbacks get the better of him, and instead persevered, increasing both his physical and mental strength.

Four All-Stars, six Connacht medals and six All-Ireland finals later, it’s safe to say that all of that hard work paid off for the Mayo man.

Boyle retired from inter-county football back in November of 2021.

