Bernard Brogan ‘worried’ Stephen Cluxton has played his last game for Dublin

Bernard Brogan has admitted that he is “worried” that Stephen Cluxton has played his last game for Dublin.

This comes after Dublin manager Dessie Farrell confirmed on Sunday that Cluxton was stepping away from the Dublin team for a while, but that he has not retired.

Farrell said: “I don’t know to be honest whether Stephen will be back or not. But he’s not retired and he’s just stepped away.”

Brogan was asked about Cluxton’s situation on Ireland AM on Monday morning, and while he said that he expressed concern that Cluxton’s Dublin days are behind him, he said that he is perfectly entitled to the break.

He said: “Stephen is his own man. He’s a very strong-willed individual, and he doesn’t go with the circus. He makes his own decisions. I am worried, I have to say. He’s a big part of Dublin GAA, I lived with him for years, he’s a very close friend of mine.

“He’s driven the professionalism we’ve had… Just for context he’s 21 years playing with Dublin, and it’s a big commitment every year. He’s a teacher in Saint David’s out in Artane, he’s very professional and cares a lot about his students. We’ve gone through a pandemic and he could be coming through a very difficult year with students and exams, so he might just need a break.”

He also said that Cluxton, who has been playing for the Dubs since 2001, has earned a break if that’s all it turns out to be.

He said: “If anyone in the game deserves a bit of time to reflect on where they’re going… His body is probably feeling it a bit, but he is very fit. So I definitely think his body is able.

“Nobody has transformed our game, Gaelic football, as much as Stephen has.”

Meanwhile, former Dublin footballer Paul Flynn said: “Stephen Cluxton deserves time and space if he needs/wants it. It’s an amateur sport, he isn’t contracted or obligated play. He can opt in or out or be deselected at any time! Nobody knows what’s going on in any players life as to why they need/ want a break.”

