Cavan start the defence of their Ulster crown.

2020 Ulster champions Cavan travel to Omagh on Saturday afternoon to take on Tyrone. You can follow updates from Omagh on our live blog. The winners of this afternoon’s game will go on to face either Donegal or Derry next weekend.

Where can I watch the game?

Tyrone vs Cavan is live on Sky Sports Arena and throw in is from 4.30pm. Coverage on Sky Sports starts from 3.30pm. For those outside UK and Ireland, you catch the game live on GAA Go.

Tyrone v Cavan: What is at stake?

Apart from safe passage through to the next round of the Ulster championship, both sides will be looking to bounce back after a disastrous end to the league. After two successive relegations, the 2020 Ulster champions Cavan will start off 2022 in Division 4. Cavan were surprisingly beaten by Wicklow in the Division 3 relegation semi final.

While Tyrone, now under the management of Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher, were beaten 6-16 to 1-13 by Kerry in Killarney in the Division 1 league semi final.

Here's our Starting XV for Saturday's @UlsterGAA Championship clash against @CavanCoBoardGaa ⬇️ We look forward to welcoming supporters to O'Neills Healy Park on Saturday evening – or you can watch LIVE on @SkySportsGAA 🤝#Ulster2021 pic.twitter.com/Pc4lq601Dk — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) July 8, 2021

Can lightning strike twice for Cavan?

Cavan pulled off one of the shocks of the year by defeating All Ireland contenders, Donegal in the 2020 Ulster final. Furthermore, that was Cavan’s second Ulster final appearance in a row. However, after two successive relegations the shine has dimmed a little from the title win with Mickey Graham‘s men desperate to atone for it.

Cavan star Padraig Faulkner is in the same mindset, stating to his team mates that defeat today would signal one of the worst season’s in the county’s history.

The new management team in Tyrone will be hoping to build on Mickey Harte’s legacy in their first year. Despite the poor end to the league, Tyrone started well in the league with Paul Donaghy in particular standing out for them. However, Tyrone will be fully aware of the threat Cavan pose and with results not going their way recently, it could leave room for Cavan to cause another shock.

Tyrone v Cavan: Live Updates

You can follow all the action live on our blog

Read More About: cavan, Tyrone