“Tyrone have never beaten the top three sides in twelve years”

While discussing the coverage of Tyrone football in recent years, the Sunday Game colleagues clashed over the tone of the coverage. Cavanagh compared the current team in the first half to the team under Mickey Harte, which he pointed out had received criticism in the past. However, Pat Spillane took umbrage with this assertion that the coverage was wrong pointing out how poor Tyrone’s record had been against the bigger teams.

Spillane said: “Sean, can I shock you with a statistic here. You said Mickey Harte’s team had received criticism in the past, of course they did. They hadn’t won an All Ireland in twelve years, twelve years!

“Bear this in mind, the top three teams in the country over the last twelve years, Kerry, Dublin and Mayo….Tyrone have never beaten the top three sides in twelve years.”

Sunday Game colleagues clash

Cavanagh was indignant in his response, citing Kerry’s record.

He sniped back: “Ah hold on, Pat, Kerry haven’t been lighting it up in the last ten years either”.

Spillane went on to hammer home the point emphasising his thought that Tyrone’s style was poor in the past, which Cavanagh argued worked for them.

Cavanagh was left the happier man in the end as he saw his county run out six point winners, on a scoreline of 0-23 to 1-14, over Donegal in Enniskillen. The Red Hand county, under new management this year, are through to their first Ulster final as a result since 2018 against Monaghan.

Darren McCurry picking up where he left off after sterling performance last weekend, shooting Tyrone to victory again. However, his side will be thankful Michael Murphy saw the line early after being sent off. This was on top of Donegal losing defensive stalwart Neil McGee early on to injury.

Tyrone's Kieran McGeary admitted a feeling of satisfaction on overcoming Donegal after some previous defeats. #rtegaa #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/hGb7wjL0JF — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 18, 2021

To re-live all the action you can check it out here.

Read More About: Pat Spillane, sean cavanagh, sunday game