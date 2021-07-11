The former Derry forward took to Twitter to express his frustrations

Joe Brolly slammed the GAA after Mayo’s comprehensive 5-20 to 0-11 win over Leitrim this afternoon. Brolly outlined how the uneven nature of the championship was becoming unfair for the weaker counties.

During the contest, the outspoken pundit said the GAA should be ashamed by the current competition format. Brolly also took a dig at the Sunday Game punditry team for being ‘patronising’ in their commentary.

This is most unfair. Really it is a disgrace. Leitrim being humiliated. Everyone’s time being wasted. Commentary & punditry team forced to go into patronising mode (“Leitrim giving it their best”, “Lovely effort by Dolan, really deserved a point”). GAA ought to be ashamed. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) July 11, 2021

It is enraging that the GAA inflicts this humiliation year in year out on small counties that are working so hard to keep communities healthy and playing the games. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) July 11, 2021

GAA under pressure

Furthermore, the comments come as pressure begins to build on the GAA to do something about the lopsided results in the football championship to date.

Following Mayo’s win, the Sunday Game pundits, Sean Cavanagh, Pat Spillane and Cora Staunton touched on the one-sided problem in the championship. Spillane compared the game to a men against boys contest.

Spillane said: “This is a Senior team against an Under 16 team, but we shouldn’t be surprised. Sligo beat Leitrim by seven points in the league. Mayo beat Sligo by twenty points pulling up so let’s not act shocked or surprised that this is one way traffic.”

Former Tyrone captain, Sean Cavanagh, urged caution. He called on the GAA to do more with the league format as it is.

'The easy thing to say is, "get rid of the provincial championship" – that's wrong' Pat Spillane, Cora Staunton and Seán Cavanagh discuss the current state of football after a one-sided first half in Castlebar 📱Updates: https://t.co/6aYfNjmsSp 📺 Live: https://t.co/ZfZ9mA9XTY pic.twitter.com/Wo5lSzsU5T — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 11, 2021

Yesterday, former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness said during Sky Sports coverage of the Tyrone and Cavan game that any changes must include the provincials. He called on the GAA to protect the history of the competitions while saying marketing alone doesn’t solve the problem.

He said: “That’s what they said about the Railway Cup, and the Railway Cup doesn’t exist anymore. It needs to be marketed better, they need to do this and that. There needs to be 60,000 at the games. And now it’s gone, and once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Following the action, the social media reaction backed up the pundits with many saying it’s unfair on weaker teams not having any further games.

Do you agree with Joe Brolly?

Provincial Football, no other sporting org would stand for competitions that 90% of games are completely one sided! Marty talking about pride and trying hard! Leitrim don't want pity they need a competive graded structured championship that gives all teams a chance of success. — Paudie Malone GDA (@GdaNorthTipp) July 11, 2021

This is doing nobody any good. There's more hammerings than competitive games in football these days. A Rejig is absolutely essential #MayoVLeitrim #sundaygame — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) July 11, 2021

Seriously! Can SOMEBODY in @officialgaa call a meeting this week to review how well the Football Championship is going? #Mayo v #Leitrim is just the latest game that is completely free of excitement, drama or even a sense of competition. — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) July 11, 2021

Read More About: GAA, joe brolly