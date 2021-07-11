Close sidebar

Joe Brolly heavily criticises the GAA following Leitrim and Mayo game

by Pearse Corcoran
Joe Brolly RTÉ

The former Derry forward took to Twitter to express his frustrations

Joe Brolly slammed the GAA after Mayo’s comprehensive 5-20 to 0-11 win over Leitrim this afternoon. Brolly outlined how the uneven nature of the championship was becoming unfair for the weaker counties.

During the contest, the outspoken pundit said the GAA should be ashamed by the current competition format. Brolly also took a dig at the Sunday Game punditry team for being ‘patronising’ in their commentary.

joe brolly gaa

GAA under pressure

Furthermore, the comments come as pressure begins to build on the GAA to do something about the lopsided results in the football championship to date.

Following Mayo’s win, the Sunday Game pundits, Sean Cavanagh, Pat Spillane and Cora Staunton touched on the one-sided problem in the championship. Spillane compared the game to a men against boys contest.

Spillane said: “This is a Senior team against an Under 16 team, but we shouldn’t be surprised. Sligo beat Leitrim by seven points in the league. Mayo beat Sligo by twenty points pulling up so let’s not act shocked or surprised that this is one way traffic.”

Former Tyrone captain, Sean Cavanagh, urged caution. He called on the GAA to do more with the league format as it is.

Yesterday, former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness said during Sky Sports coverage of the Tyrone and Cavan game that any changes must include the provincials. He called on the GAA to protect the history of the competitions while saying marketing alone doesn’t solve the problem.

He said: “That’s what they said about the Railway Cup, and the Railway Cup doesn’t exist anymore. It needs to be marketed better, they need to do this and that. There needs to be 60,000 at the games. And now it’s gone, and once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Following the action, the social media reaction backed up the pundits with many saying it’s unfair on weaker teams not having any further games.

Do you agree with Joe Brolly?

