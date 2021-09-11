The former Donegal boss and now Sky Sports pundit has backed Mayo to draw on past experience to get them over the line

Jim McGuinness has backed Mayo to win the 2021 All-Ireland football final against Tyrone but believes the margins are fine.

“There are so many fine margins involved here,” he wrote in his column in Saturday’s Irish Times.

“The similarities between Mayo and Tyrone became glaring once they were paired – against national expectation – in what is a first ever senior final between two behemoth football counties. The two teams are so evenly matched and share a strong self-belief.

“They are hugely invested in their belief system and share an unbreakable faith in what they are about. As it happens, they are well balanced in terms of technical ability and skill-sets and athleticism as well.”

Utilising their experience in big games, McGuinness believes it will be invaluable to Mayo with the game boiling down to a game of wills.

He wrote: “So I think the crowd in Croke Park and watching around Ireland will slowly become transfixed by a football game between two very similar teams that boils down to a very pure battle of will. A game of will is about who can hold out the longest.

“And you must then draw on every past experience in your sporting life and beyond. And I just feel that if the game is reduced – or elevated – to that space coming down the track, it will produce a true champion.

“And I struggle to see beyond Mayo getting there in that scenario. It’s just a gut sense based on everything Mayo have come through as a group and a county, with all the hurt they are carrying and the necessity, sooner or later, of finding a release.”

