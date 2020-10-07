Here are all the GAA matches that Sky will be showing in the 2020 Championship

Every live GAA match will be shown on Sky Sports Mix too, making it available to more people.

Sky will make all of their 2020 GAA Championship fixtures available to all Sky customers with every game being shown live on Sky Sports Mix.

The 2020 GAA Championship returns to Sky Sports this winter and the broadcaster will be showing 14 live GAA fixtures in both football and hurling throughout the 2020 Championship season.

After an unprecedented absence of intercounty play, the GAA Championship is finally back, and with games set to take place behind closed doors, Sky will be showing all their games on Sky Sports Mix, opening the fixtures up to the majority of homes in Ireland.

The move means all Sky customers, even those who don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, will get to watch the action.

Sky Sports Mix is available in approximately 900,000 homes in Ireland on Sky Channel 416 and Virgin channel 409.

The games can also be watched on the move with Sky Go every weekend of the All-Ireland Championship, culminating with the All-Ireland Hurling and Football finals on the 13th and 19th of December respectively.

In terms of their punditry team, Kieran Donaghy, Peter Canavan, Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning will be back to provide their insights from October. Dave McIntyre, Nicky English, Mike Finnerty and Paul Earley will be on commentary throughout the season.

Gráinne McElwain will join Brian Carney as co-host of Sky Sports’ GAA coverage.

The action kicks-off with Dublin v Laois in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship on October 24th.

Aside from their live coverage, Sky’s new GAA discussion programme, Inside The Game, will air every Wednesday in the run-up to and during the season.

Looking ahead to the Championship, JD Buckley, CEO, Sky Ireland, said: “Finally, intercounty GAA is back, and while it may be very different in many ways to other years, our commitment to bring our national games to life through unrivalled expertise and analysis remains unchanged. This year, we’ve made the decision to move our 2020 Championship coverage to Sky Sports Mix, which will see our coverage reach its widest ever audience.

“To quote a famous phrase from one of our shows; ‘Winter is coming’ and we are eagerly awaiting a winter of jam-packed action as the Dublin footballers aim for a record-breaking 6-in-a-row and the Premier County look to retain their All-Ireland hurling crown. We are delighted to welcome our blockbuster Sky Sports analysis team back this season and to welcome Gráinne to the presenter’s chair. Sport is back and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Here are the GAA games on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Mix.

Dublin vs Laois, Leinster SHC (Saturday October 24)*

Monaghan vs Cavan, Ulster SFC (Saturday, October 31)*

Cork vs Waterford, Munster SHC (Saturday, October 31)*

Hurling Qualifier (Saturday, November 7)*

Dublin vs Westmeath, Leinster SFC (Saturday, November 7)*

Donegal/Tyrone vs Armagh/Derry, Ulster SFC (Saturday, November 14)*

Hurling Qualifier (Saturday, November 14)*

All-Ireland Hurling Quarter-Final (Saturday, November 21)*

All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final (Saturday, November 28)

All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final (Sunday, November 29)

All-Ireland Football Semi-Final (Saturday, December 5)

All-Ireland Football Semi-Final (Sunday, December 6)

All-Ireland Hurling Final (Sunday, December 13)

All-Ireland Football Final (Saturday, December 19)

*Exclusively live on Sky Sports Mix

