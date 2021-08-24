Tyrone confirm all players are back training ahead of Kerry semi-final

Tyrone players back in training.

Tyrone joint-manager Fergal Lohan has confirmed that every member of the county’s senior panel are back training ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland Football semi-final against Kerry.

The fixture has been postponed twice in recent weeks due to a Covid outbreak in the Tyrone squad but the match now looks all set to go ahead at Croke Park this Saturday.

Tyrone v Kerry has been postponed twice.

“There was a good period there where we didn’t have everybody on the training field at the same time but we have got to that point now which is helpful and positive and where everybody is physically present and they are out of isolation. We’ve got everybody together,” Lohan told the Irish Independent.

Tyrone v Kerry had initially been pencilled in for Sunday August 15th, a day after the other All-Ireland semi-final between Mayo and Dublin.

It was then rearranged for Saturday August 21st before the GAA finally pushed it back to Saturday August 27th to allow Tyrone more time to prepare.

Lohan describes Tyrone ordeal.

Lohan has been describing the difficulties faced by the county’s management and players in recent weeks, saying: “Any phone call can take you out as a close contact, you’re very anxious with every call so until we get through to Thursday even Friday night, it will be hard to say.

“On paper nobody is in lockdown but we still have players coming back and we have to assess them for the next couple of days.”

Lohan also praised Kerry and the GAA and for understanding their ordeal.

Tyrone v Kerry takes place this Saturday.

“We couldn’t see any other way out of it and we appreciate what Kerry have done,” he said. “The GAA deserve great credit too for what they’ve done. This could visit any community, any house. I wouldn’t wish it on any football team.”

After their defeat of All-Ireland champions Dublin, Mayo await the winners of the Tyrone v Kerry semi-final, which takes place at 3.30pm this Saturday.

The All-Ireland Football Final is now scheduled to take place on Saturday September 11th with a throw-in time of 5pm.

