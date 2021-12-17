Philly McMahon announces inter-county retirement

Philly McMahon announces retirement.

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon has confirmed his inter-county retirement after 14 years playing for the capital.

In a statement issued through Dublin GAA, McMahon thanked his family, managers and teammates from both his county and his club, Ballymun Kickhams.

Philly McMahon: “It’s time to pass the jersey on.”

“From kicking my ball against the flats of Ballymun, to kicking the ball over the bar in Croke Park, it’s time to pass the Dublin jersey on,” the 34-year-old said.

“14 years since my intercounty debut, I could never begin to imagine the journey that would unfold in front of me. It would not have been possible without the support of the Dublin County Board, the thankless work and support of the backroom teams.

“The incredible coaching from selectors, in particular Dec Darcy who has had such an influential impact on my career on & off the pitch. The managers Paul Caffrey, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell, who all believed in me-thank you!

“To my teammates, the battles, the wins, the losses & special friendships that have been forged forever – thank you!”

Philly McMahon’s glittering career.

McMahon reserved special praise for the Dublin supporters by adding: “Lastly to the blue army, what I will miss the most, walking the pitch of Croke Park soaking in your energy, your infectious roars, passionate singing and the unforgettable vibrations of Croke Park!”

McMahon came off the bench during the 2011 All-Ireland Final victory over Kerry, a success that ended Dublin’s 16-year wait for the Sam Maguire Cup.

Seven more All-Ireland’s would follow, including the unprecedented achievement of six-in-a-row between 2015 and 2020.

McMahon also won 12 Leinster titles and five National League titles during his career.

Elsewhere in his statement, he paid tribute to his family by saying: “To my late Dad Phil and Mam Val, thank you for every opportunity you gave me, it was all worth it.

“To my wife Sarah, thank you for all the support you gave me throughout my career, I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices you have made.”

Away from Gaelic Football, McMahon has recently been involved with Bohemian FC as a performance coach.

