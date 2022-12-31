Jonny Cooper statement as Dublin star announces inter-county retirement

Jonny Cooper announces retirement.

Dublin footballer Jonny Cooper has announced his inter-county retirement with a statement issued on New Year’s Eve.

Cooper made his Dublin debut back in 2012 and went on to win seven All-Ireland titles with the county, with the most recent success arriving in 2020.

Jonny Cooper statement.

“Going to Hill 16 from hip height with my mother had me completely hooked,” began his statement on Saturday afternoon.

“I have had the immense honour and pleasure to play on the Dublin senior football team for 11 years. The time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter and to say thank you to many.

“To my friends who have backed me no matter what – although I missed a few occasions along the way I always had the aim to make you proud. Whatever I possess is simply gleaned from you.”

“To the loyal and passionate Dublin supporters. Many times electricity ran through my veins – I have never felt more alive than in front of you. I appreciate this deep connection; your support on the good days and not so good days is unrivalled.

“To my remarkable family and Saoirse whose relentless love, work ethic, support and encouragement is the main reason I got the opportunity in the first place and only reason I have lasted the few years I did.

A Thank You pic.twitter.com/xVj11hdKaG — Jonny Cooper (@jcoops) December 31, 2022

Family sacrifice.

“Finally, to the many Dublin teammates, managers, coaches, performance staff, medical staff and support staff all along the journey – words can’t cover the ground to effectively express my sincere gratitude, respect and admiration for all that you sacrifice and what you have done for my family, Saoirse and I.

“Friendships and magical memories that are locked in to the end of day, with the worlds’ greatest thief not able to take even just one away. I love and care for you all deeply.”

Alongside his All-Ireland medals, Cooper retires with two All-Star awards.

