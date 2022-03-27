Dessie Farrell says Dublin relegation “not the most concerning thing”

Dessie Farrell on Monaghan defeat.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has played down the county’s relegation to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League, saying that the performance against Monaghan is more concerning than the result.

Dublin went down 3-13 to to 1-18 in Clones, a result which confirms that they will be playing second tier football in 2023, but speaking afterwards, Farrell said that it was the inconsistency of the performance that concerned him most.

Dessie Farrell: “We’re looking towards the summer.”

The defeat came after Dublin put together back-to-back wins over Tyrone and Donegal but much of the damage had already been done by losing their opening four fixtures of the campaign.

“To be honest, it’s not the most concerning thing,” he told Off The Ball, when asked how big a disappointment it was. “Our disappointment is mostly based around an inconsistent performance again. We put two decent performances back-to-back but there was still work to do for sure.

“You would have thought we were on a decent enough trajectory at that point. The second half was better, we were flat in the first half and that’s more disappointing in terms of quality of performance. We’re looking towards the summer at this point.”

Joe Brolly hits out.

Dublin will certainly need to improve if Farrell’s aspirations of an All-Ireland victory are to come true. Joe Brolly is one observer who hit out at the performance of the team from the capital following Sunday’s defeat.

“Dublin are no longer ‘a team.’ Totally disorganised, with no cohesion, it is every man for himself. Worst of all, no passion,” the former Sunday Game pundit tweeted after the game.

2008 was the last time that Dublin competed in Division 2 and have won the top division six times since then, having shared the title with Kerry last year.

They will be playing alongside their Leinster rivals Kildare, Meath and Louth in the second tier next year, with no Leinster representatives in the top division.

Read More About: dessie farell, dublin gaa