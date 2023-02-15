Cork v Dublin: Day, throw-in time and TV info

Cork v Dublin: TV info.

Cork face Dublin in the Allianz Football League Division 2 this weekend, and supporters will be able to watch the match on TV.

This will be the first league meeting between the counties since 2016, when Cork were relegated down to Division 2.

Six years later, Dublin suffered the same fate and the pair will renew league rivalries this coming weekend.

Here’s how you can watch Cork v Dublin on TV.

When does Cork v Dublin take place?

Cork host Dublin at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday February 19th, with throw-in scheduled for 3.45pm.

This Sunday 19th February, Cork face Dublin in Round 3 of the Allianz Football League Division 2 at 3:45pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Advance ticket sales only here https://t.co/Q17NXpFFn8 or selected Centra and Supervalu stores.#SportsDirectIreland #BorntoPlay @PaircUiCha0imh pic.twitter.com/WQH3VBe0FF — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) February 13, 2023

How can I watch the game on TV?

The match will be broadcast on TG4 as the second part of a live Gaelic football double-header.

Micheál Ó Domhnaill will present the programme from 1.15pm, with the 1.45pm throw-in between Roscommon and Armagh preceding the Cork v Dublin game.

The broadcast will wrap up with deferred coverage of the 1.45pm throw-in between Galway and Tyrone.

2023 so far.

Dublin’s bid for an immediate return to Division 1 began with a narrow 1-11 to 0-13 victory over Kildare at Croke Park on January 28th.

Dessie Farrell’s men followed this up with a 2-17 to 1-11 victory away to Limerick.

Cork’s campaign began with a 3-14 to 0-19 loss to Meath, before the Rebels beat Kildare 2-14 to 0-07 in their second game.

What happened in 2022?

Dublin finished bottom of the pile in Division 1, winning two and losing five of their seven matches.

Cork didn’t fare much better in Division 2, as they narrowly avoided relegation to the third tier.

A final day victory over Offaly saved them from that fate, as they secured survival with just their second win of the campaign.

Read More About: alliianz leagues, Cork, Dublin