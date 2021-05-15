David Power claimed the Gaelic Writer’s Association award after Tipperary’s success in 2020.

The Tipperary Gaelic footballers claimed their first Munster Championship in 85 years last November, defeating Cork in the final. It was all the more significant, as it came on the 100th anniversary of their former player Michael Hogan’s shooting, in Bloody Sunday. Their manager David Power was chosen as the Gaelic Writer’s Association Football Personality of the Year.

Power is not a fan of the way the GAA Provincial Championships work however, despite Tipperary’s success in 2020. He has no complaints with the GAA running a straight knock-out championship in 2021 again, due to time constraints and was disappointed that his team couldn’t bring the trophy to local schools.

“In January or February, it wasn’t looking good, that we might have nothing at all the way it was kind of going. I suppose, look we have to be fair to the club scene. They have to get their window as well,” the Tipperary manager said.

Hurling Championship has back door opportunity.

“I know people are making the argument the hurling has a second chance, but they have far less numbers and they have only 12 teams in the Liam MacCarthy or whatever it is. So you can’t really compare like with like there.

“I think what’s really important is what’s going to happen next year or the following year. Even though winning the Munster Championship was brilliant I think it does need a bit of a change. Now, I do think there is definitely room for the provincial championship, because winning the Munster Championship for the first time in 85 years has been huge.

“The only big disappointment is that we haven’t really been able to spread the gospel in terms of getting the cup around to all the schools in the county. Hopefully with time that will happen as well. I think that’s important. Obviously, football is number two in Tipperary. Any time we get a win like that, we certainly have to make the most of it.”

Power was very disappointed following Tipperary’s defeat to Mayo last year.

Tipperary face Limerick in their opening league game at 5:00 pm today. It will be their first competitive encounter since suffering a 13-point defeat against Mayo in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The game was over as a contest at half-time, as Tipperary squandered numerous early goal chances. Power was devastated with the result but remarked how his team always tries to play positive, attacking football.

“Being the competitive person I am, ultimately I was very disappointed and down for a couple of days after it. A lot of people were saying, ‘Ah look, well you won Munster.’ Ultimately I wasn’t happy with that,” Power said.

Tipperary try to play open, attractive football.

“At that level, when you get up and you are playing the big, big teams we have to be able to take our chances and we had a number of opportunities. If we had got those two early chances I think it would have been a different game.

“I think we would have put Mayo on the back foot but look, it wasn’t meant to be. I think we won the second half. We kept playing to the bitter end. Look, we were set up for a right hosing at halftime against Mayo, but we kept playing.

“I think the way we play when things go right it looks really good, and when things go wrong we kind of set ourselves open because we do play football. I personally believe we play football the right way. We don’t play deep, defensive systems. We try to play football and I am still very, very proud of that.”

Gearoid Hegarty amongst other GWA award winners.

Limerick hurling star Gearoid Hegarty has been named 2020 Gaelic Writers' Association (GWA) Hurling Personality of the Year, in association with Sky Sports.#LLSport #Limerick #GAA pic.twitter.com/coIuNq91QW — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) May 14, 2021

Limerick hurler Gearoid Hegarty was named GWA Hurling Personality of the Year, in association with Sky Sports, while former Kilkenny People writer John Knox picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award. Former Tipperary PRO Joe Bracken was named GWA PRO of the Year.

Read More About: David Power, Gaelic Football, GWA, tipperary