David Clifford happy with super goal as Kerry trounce Galway

David Clifford scores a sensational goal in facile Kerry win.

David Clifford is a special talent. He is in line to become a GAA superstar and the Kerry forward has the potential to become one of the best Gaelic footballers of all time.

He scored a hat-trick against Galway on Saturday, as Peter Keane’s side eased to a 4-21 to 0-11 point win. Clifford’s third goal really was fantastic, as he found the net with a soccer-style finish.

WATCH: "That is special!" Now, this is special! David Clifford scores a hattrick for @Kerry_Official Live on eir sport 1!#AllianzLeagues #KervGal pic.twitter.com/3fLxxfMYBG — eir Sport (@eirSport) May 15, 2021

Clifford spoke to Eir Sport after the game, confirming that he played as a defender in his soccer career, which included featuring for Kerry at Kennedy Cup level.

David Clifford represented Kerry in soccer before.

“It’s very hard to know the first day out after only three weeks or whatever we had, so we’re happy enough to get the win but it’s only a start,” the Kerry star said.

“I think things flowed well, I think we were moving fairly well up front. We were putting pressure on Galway coming out with the ball. It was enjoyable. It’s great to get back out there I suppose. It’s been a long five and a half months or whatever it was.

“Hard to know (where the dummy came from). I played a bit of soccer in my younger days. I was a centre-half though, so I don’t know where that came from, but when they go in it’s always nice!

“Any day we get to go out and take on a team like Dublin is a great opportunity, but it’s just another step. We’re trying to get games under our belt before the championship starts.”

Kerry face Dublin in Thurles next weekend.

Kerry were very impressive yesterday as they looked liked the team who were minutes away from stopping Dublin’s five in a row success in 2019. They face Dublin in Thurles next weekend and will hope to replicate this performance.

Keane’s charges would have been very disappointed with their 2020 Championship, falling to Cork at the first hurdle, but they do look like a side who have learned from their mistakes.

