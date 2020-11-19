Both teams have revealed the jerseys they will wear to commemorate the 1920 Bloody Sunday.

Dublin and Tipperary will both be wearing special jerseys to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday, the darkest day in GAA history.

During a game between Dublin and Tipperary at Croke Park in 1920 armed members of the Crown Forces opened fire, murdering 14 people, including Tipperary player Michael Hogan, who has a stand named after him in Croke Park.

Tipperary GAA have announced that they will play Sunday’s Ulster semi-final against Cork in replica green and white jerseys, the colours the team wore in 1920.

Official sponsors Teneo have agreed to leave their name off the jersey.

The Tipperary footballers will wear a commemorative jersey in the Munster Senior Final, marking the 100 year anniversary of Bloody Sunday. ⁣

⁣

The Official Tipperary Commemorative Jersey will be available at O'Neills and Intersport Elverys exclusively from December 4th. pic.twitter.com/ZtfspcRrYB — O'Neills (@ONeills1918) November 13, 2020

Dublin will play their Leinster Gaelic football final against Meath, wearing their usual blue colours. But one of the sleeves will contain the number 14 with the names of all of the victims included.

The other sleeve will feature a special commemorative logo.

Our Senior footballers will wear a special commemorative jersey for Saturday’s Leinster Football Final, to mark the 100th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday 💙#B100dySunday pic.twitter.com/M4FU7D7TTE — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 18, 2020

A number of tributes have come in for those that died on that dark day, with GAA members being urged to light a candle for the 14 victims.

The President of the GAA John Horan said that they are “trying to portray an image of 14 people, not a statistic, but 14 individuals across a range of schoolboys, a girl who was due to get married, fathers, brothers”.

Dublin take on Meath at 7.00 on Saturday night, while Tipperary play on Cork at 1.30 on Sunday. It promises to be a bittersweet weekend for fans of Gaelic games.

