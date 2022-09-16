Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor book AFL grand final place with Geelong

Two Irishmen could play in this year’s AFL grand final as Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor helped Geelong to a one-sided victory against the Brisbane Lions.

Geelong proved to be far too strong for Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as the Cats claimed a 120-49 victory in the first of the weekend’s AFL preliminary finals.

Tuohy is in line to make his 250th appearance in next Saturday’s final at the same venue, while both the Laois man and Kerry’s O’Connor will play in their second grand final, having lost out in the decider in 2020.

O’Connor didn’t start the game, but he came on in the third quarter as an injury replacement for Max Holmes. The 25-year-old could start in the final next weekend as Holmes looks unlikely to be fit in just eight days’ time.

Tuohy started and put in another impressive performance for the Cats, as he finished the game with 20 disposals (passes) and seven marks in a comfortable victory for Geelong.

History beckons for Geelong’s Irish duo.

Geelong haven’t been crowned as AFL champions since 2011, although they are expected to end their drought after finishing top of the table eight points clear of second place.

The Cats will play either the Sydney Swans or Collingwood in the grand final, with those two set to battle it out at the Sydney Cricket Ground in tomorrow’s preliminary final.

Should Geelong win the grand final next weekend, Tuohy and O’Connor would become the second and third Irish players to have won the AFL.

Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly became the first and only Irish player to win the AFL in 2005, when the Sydney Swans beat the West Coast Eagles in the grand final.

Kennelly is also the only player to have won the AFL and All-Ireland Football Championship, as he lifted the Sam Maguire Cup with his native Kerry in 2009, after scoring two points against Cork in that year’s decider.

