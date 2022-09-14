Zach Tuohy hoping Conor McKenna joins Irish contingent at Geelong

Zach Tuohy is hopeful that Conor McKenna will join him and Mark O’Connor at Geelong to make it three Irish players at the Cats.

Tyrone forward McKenna is widely reported to be looking to return to Australia, having left Essendon in the AFL in 2020 in order to return home and play Gaelic football.

McKenna slotted into Tyrone’s full forward line on his return and won the All-Ireland Championship with his county in 2021, but it appears his time in inter-county football has come to an end, as he aims to play in the AFL again.

Zach Tuohy on Conor McKenna.

Tuohy was speaking to the Herald Sun about McKenna and expressed his hope that the Tyrone man will sign with Geelong for next season.

“He’s a top player. Any good players that you can get at your club, you want them all, and the more Irish players the better, as far as I’m concerned,” Tuohy said.

“An all-Irish half-back line as far as I’m concerned would be pretty special. I’d be all for it.”

Zach Tuohy is on track to break the longstanding Irish games record held by Melbourne great Jim Stynes as he prepares to play on in 2023 😻@JoshGabelich has the details.https://t.co/8PM6UOHOff — AFL (@AFL) September 13, 2022

Geelong have been in superb form this season.

McKenna has not indicated which club he would like to end up at in the AFL, although he could certainly do worse than linking up with fellow Irishmen Tuohy and O’Connor at Geelong.

Geelong won 18 of their 22 regular season matches to top the AFL standings and are playing the Brisbane Lions in the preliminary finals this Friday.

The Cats haven’t won the AFL since 2011, although they have come close in recent years, as they were knocked out in the preliminary finals in 2021 and were beaten in the grand final in 2020.

Tuohy is yet to extend his current deal with Geelong, although should he sign on with the Cats for next year, he could break the record for the most AFL games for an Irishman.

The late Jim Stynes played 264 games in the AFL, while Tuohy played his 248th game in Geelong’s semi-final win against Greater Western Sydney.

