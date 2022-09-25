Zach Tuohy opens up on ‘bad days’ after AFL triumph with Geelong

Zach Tuohy has opened up on the “bad days” he experienced when he first came to Australia as he struggled to adapt to being so far away from home.

Portlaoise native Tuohy joined a very exclusive club on Saturday, as he became just one of three Irishmen to win the AFL, along with 2005 grand final winner Tadhg Kennelly and Geelong team mate Mark O’Connor.

A first AFL title is just reward for a long journey that started back in 2009, when Tuohy travelled to Melbourne for the first time to undergo a four-week trial for Carlton, with whom he later signed a senior contract.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for Tuohy however, and the 32-year-old admitted to Fox Sports AU that he struggled to deal with homesickness when he first arrived Down Under.

Zach Tuohy on his early struggles in Australia.

“Every player has tough times, but I think the homesickness is a unique experience for the Irish guys,” Tuohy said.

“Although [Australian] players shift states, you can’t even pick up the phone at all times to call your family because it’s the middle of the night. Even that alone I think people probably don’t appreciate how hard that can be.

“I’m lucky to be in the environment I’m in, but there were a lot of bad days early. We’re in a privileged position, I don’t want anybody’s sympathy, but it is hard, especially when you’re 18 and I’d never left Ireland by myself, much less come to Australia.

“A lot of good people got me to where I am, but it’s tough.”

The Portlaoise man is closing in on more records.

Tuohy has already written his name in the history books having won the AFL, although the 32-year-old is expected to break more records before his Aussie Rules career comes to an end.

Saturday’s AFL Grand Final was Tuohy’s 250th game in the tournament, which puts him just 14 games behind the late Jim Stynes, who holds the record for the most appearances for an Irishman in Aussie Rules’ premier competition.

Although Tuohy’s contract with Geelong is yet to be renewed, he is expected to sign on for at least one more years with the Cats, which would likely take him past that 264 game record.

