Wexford GAA introduce new initiative in response to abuse of referees

Players and officials lined up for the newly introduced “Give respect, get respect” handshake before a Wexford Football Championship quarter-final.

A new initiative has been adopted in Wexford GAA after the alleged assault of a referee and an umpire during a junior football match in the county last weekend.

The individual at the centre of the assault has been suspended by his club, while Wexford GAA announced that the CCC have initiated a full investigation into the incident and that they will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires.

Unfortunately, the incident wasn’t unprecedented, as a referee in Roscommon was also allegedly assaulted recently, with many arguing that a change of culture is needed in the GAA in regards to the match officials.

Wexford GAA have introduced a new initiative in an effort to improve relations between players, coaching staff and referees, as everyone involved in a match now must shake hands with the referee and his assistants before throw in.

The initiative took place for the first time before the Wexford Football Championship quarter-final meeting between Shelmaliers and Starlights, which the former comfortably won.

High-profile figures have spoken out against abuse of referees.

The recent alleged assaults of referees have been met with widespread condemnation from the GAA community, with a number of high-profile figures calling for harsher sanctions against those involved.

Former Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald is just one of those, and stressed recently that there should be zero tolerance for those who assault referees.

“I think it’s always been there. If you look back at the last number of years, there always has been incidents. It has been highlighted, it’s happened a small bit more frequently lately,” Fitzgerald said.

“We can’t tolerate hitting anybody, any official in the GAA, whether they get something really wrong, really right, there is no room for it. And I’d be a fella that would have given out to referees and would have found it hard to understand decisions.

“But it’s a tough job. For anyone to do that job is incredibly tough. My feeling is, the GAA are going to have to be very hard-handed in how they deal with it.”

