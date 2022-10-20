Westmeath well represented in Tailteann Cup team of the year

Westmeath lead the way in the Tailteann Cup team of the year as six players from the Lake County have made the cut.

In total, five counties have been included in the inaugural Tailteann Cup team of the year; champions Westmeath, finalists Cavan, Sligo, Offaly and Leitrim.

14 of the 15 players included in the team featured in the Tailteann Cup semi-finals, with Keith Byrne of Leitrim the sole exception, who has got the nod thanks to his haul of a goal and six points in a quarter-final against Sligo.

Munster is the only province not represented in the team, which isn’t a surprise given that neither Waterford or Tipperary made it to the quarter-final stage, while Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Clare played in the All-Ireland series.

Larry McCarthy heaps praise on the players who stood out in the inaugural tournament.

GAA president Larry McCarthy congratulated the players included and insisted that the organisation will continue to build on the Tailteann Cup in the years to come.

“The Tailteann Cup was an excellent addition to the calendar and produced the competitive matches and entertaining football that we had hoped for,” McCarthy said.

“Westmeath and Cavan were worthy finalists, and this team of the year is a reflection of the players who delivered exceptional performances over the campaign.

“To be part of the history making first ever selection is special and I congratulate the players honoured here and salute all of those who played a role in making the Tailteann Cup such a great success in 2022, something which we will build on in the coming years.”

A massive congratulations to Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Ronan Wallace, Sam McCartan, Ronan O’Toole & John Heslin who have all been named on the inaugural Tailteann Cup Team of The Year.

Tailteann Cup team of the year.

1. Aidan Devaney (Sligo)

2. Jack Smith (Westmeath)

3. Kevin Maguire (Westmeath)

4. Evan Lyons (Sligo)

5. Jason McLoughlin (Cavan)

6. Ronan Wallace (Westmeath)

7. Killian Clarke (Cavan)

8. Sam McCartan (Westmeath)

9. Seán Carrabine (Sligo)

10. Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan)

11. Ronan O’Toole (Westmeath)

12. Anton Sullivan (Offaly)

13. Gerard Smith (Cavan)

14. John Heslin (Westmeath)

15. Keith Beirne (Leitrim)

