Westmeath’s Luke Loughlin on where his drug and alcohol addiction stems from

Westmeath footballer Luke Loughlin has revealed that his addiction to drugs and alcohol stemmed from a variety of issues he dealt with while growing up.

Loughlin opened up on his struggle with addiction just days after he won the Tailteann Cup with Westmeath and revealed that he spent three months in a rehabilitation centre just a year beforehand.

The 27-year-old explained how 2022 was his the first inter-county season he experienced without being involved in “some sort of controversy”, having been around the Westmeath panel since he was just 18.

The Westmeath footballer was speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish GAA podcast and explained in depth how abandonment issues and a desire for attention led him down the path of addiction.

Luke Loughlin on the issues he faced when growing up.

“I never met my real father. So it starts of there with a rejection, maybe abandonment issues, all these things,” Loughlin explained.

“But this is all subconscious. When I was growing up I wasn’t thinking all this, but I was always looking for something. I don’t now, I’m a 27-year-old man. I don’t go, ‘Oh, I need my father now.’ This is all in the subconscious.

“I was always looking for something, I was always trying to prove [myself] to people. Then it got to the stage where I was looking for attention and it got so bad that I didn’t care if it was positive or negative attention. I just wanted it, I craved it.”

Really honest and insightful stuff from Luke Loughlin on where his addiction to alcohol came from. Full show https://t.co/ct9fY1r1R7 pic.twitter.com/yS1BNNCbXN — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) October 19, 2022

‘I was able to manipulate different people for different situations to suit myself.’

Loughlin revealed that his desire for attention led to him attempting to change his personality to appease different people, which resulted in him being unsure of who he was as a person.

“I remember growing up and not really knowing who I was and trying to change my personality to suit who I was with. That got to a stage then when I was older that I was like your man out of Split,” Loughlin admitted.

“I was able to manipulate different people for different situations to suit myself. I can see that now and that’s someone who’s really sick who has to do that.

“I used to be very self conscious about the way I looked for a long time. That was in my mid teens to when I got to being an adult. That was something that really used to bother me as well.

“All this stuff is tied in. If you go to someone that was in my position they have all the same problems. They just get them in different ways.”

