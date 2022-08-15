Waterford will be without two Bennett brothers next year

Returning Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald will be without Kieran and Shane Bennett next year as the Déise duo are moving to Australia.

Pat Bennett, father of Waterford inter-county trio Stephen, Kieran and Shane, led Ferns St. Aidan’s to a Wexford Hurling Championship final triumph on Sunday and was asked for his thoughts on Fitzgerald’s return to the Déise after the game.

Bennett was part of Fitzgerald’s management team for Waterford and for Wexford and spoke very highly of the Clare man and was confident that the county’s senior hurlers would feel the same.

He also revealed that two of his sons would not be part of Waterford’s senior hurling panel next year, telling the Irish Independent that Kieran and Shane will be living in Australia.

Pat Bennett reveals two of his sons won’t be playing for Waterford in 2023.

“I’m delighted – as a supporter, I’m delighted,” Bennett said of Fitzgerald returning to Waterford.

“He’s a proven winner. He’s got a CV better than anybody. My lads are really excited – even though there’s two of them going to Australia, so it will be only Stephen left.

“But I think the players in Waterford are over the moon and delighted he’s coming in. Like, he’s going to bring them to a new level so they’re really looking forward to it.”

Nóiméad le dul agus ní raibh stró ar bith ar Jonny Dwyer. Comhghairdeas le @FernsGAA 🙌 Dwyer’s 60-metre sideline cut sees Ferns hold out for the Wexford county title.@OfficialWexGAA pic.twitter.com/NDV9crp0kD — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 14, 2022

The Déise will be looking to bounce back.

There were high expectations for Waterford heading into this year’s championship after they were crowned as league champions with a comfortable win against Cork in April.

Waterford got their Munster Championship campaign off to a good start as they beat Tipperary but subsequent losses to Limerick, Cork and Clare saw them fail to progress to the All-Ireland series.

Liam Cahill had the option to extend his reign as Waterford manager by another year, although the Tipperary man decided against it in order to take charge of his native county.

Fitzgerald will be tasked with getting Waterford back on track, and he will be well aware that the county are capable of great things, having reached the All-Ireland semi-finals in 2021 and the All-Ireland final in 2020.

