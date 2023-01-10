Waterford on the lookout for new home due to Walsh Park redevelopment

Waterford will not be playing at Walsh Park this year as the county’s home stadium is being redeveloped over the next six months.

Davy Fitzgerald‘s side will be looking for an alternative venue to play their home games in the Allianz League and Munster Hurling Championship this year, as Walsh Park will be out of use until July.

The likely replacement is Fraher Field in Dungarvan, where the Waterford county football team play home games, although the county board announced in a statement that negotiations in regards to an alternative venue are ongoing.

Waterford GAA statement on Walsh Park redevelopment.

“Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that the Phase 1 Redevelopment of Walsh Park has commenced,” the statement reads.

“Following extensive discussions with the contractors and in order to meet the strict requirements of the six-month work programme, Walsh Park will not be available to host the scheduled inter-county games.

“Waterford GAA are currently in negotiations with Croke Park and the Munster Council regarding alternative venues for the Allianz Hurling League and Munster Championship games and the details will be advised in due course.

“It is the intention that Walsh Park will be available to host Waterford GAA Club Championship games from July.”

Please see the following Press Release issued by Waterford GAA in relation to Walsh Park.https://t.co/vdwjEiMaHD pic.twitter.com/hNIxBJyR5s — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) January 9, 2023

Capacity will be boosted significantly.

Waterford GAA plan to redevelop Walsh Park over three phases in the coming years, the total cost of which is expected to be around €12m.

Capacity at Walsh Park is set to increase from 11,000 t0 16,500 after the three phases of redevelopment are completed, with a new uncovered stand opposite the main stand set to be built by July.

In its current state Walsh Park is considerably smaller than every other venue used in the Munster Hurling Championship, with Clare’s 19,000 capacity Cusack Park its closest competitor in terms of size.

