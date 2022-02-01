Waterford captain Niamh Rockett on how she continues to defy the odds after arthritis diagnosis

Niamh Rockett is all set to captain Waterford for another year of camogie action, as she continues to defy the odds after being diagnosed with arthritis when she was 16.

Rockett has always been sports mad, and was involved in Gaelic football, soccer, hockey and camogie when she learned the news that could have derailed her sporting career as a teenager.

The Déise camogie skipper comes from a sporting family, as her father Eddie played Gaelic football and hurling for Waterford, and it had always been a dream of hers to also represent her county.

Rockett has of course gone on to fulfil her dream of playing for Waterford but explained that it has been far from a smooth ride at the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues launch.

Niamh Rockett on overcoming arthritis to captain Waterford.

“I went on and played for a couple of years then but probably didn’t reach the heights I wanted to. I got a bad bang when I was 20. My kneecap came out of place. I didn’t run for 14 months,” Rockett explained.

“I was told indefinitely for the second time, ‘you shouldn’t be playing’. I suppose down to good physios, good family around me and good supports I got back playing.

“I was so glad to have captained my county and won my All Star but it’s down to perseverance and stubbornness more than anything. I’m quite stubborn, my boyfriend and my dad would tell me that themselves. I was just getting around the clock care really.

“Declan O’Sullivan was the one who got me back. He always told me after I went back after my third operation, ‘we don’t know how you’ll be back playing. We don’t know will you be back playing but we’ll get you back running’.

“I’m a PE teacher so I have my job so getting back to having some form of life was the main thing. There’s been bad days that I’d rather not talk about where you’re up all night in pain. My boyfriend calls me a numb person.

“I broke my nose during one year where one of the girls stuck her hurley through the helmet in training and my nose was broken. I came back. The only time I started crying was when there was a bit of blood on the sheets and I was wondering how I’d get it out.

“That was the funniest thing. He says I’m just immune to it now. It’s good and it’s bad I suppose because you don’t know when to stop with your body.”

PRESS RELEASE 🗞️ The launch of the 2022 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues took place today ahead of the start of matches this weekend! Full details ➡️ https://t.co/xQ6rak6neF#StyleOfPlay pic.twitter.com/bjWooojWDT — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) February 1, 2022

‘I know for the longevity of my career, it’s for the best…’

Rockett does have to take certain precautions into mind to ensure that she can perform at her best, which many other players wouldn’t, although she hasn’t allowed that to affect her form.

This year, the Waterford coaches have decided that Rockett shouldn’t train on the pitch for the two months before the season kicked off, in order to not aggravate her knees unnecessarily.

While Rockett admits that she would rather be out training with her team mates rather than by herself in the gym, she acknowledges that it’s a necessary precaution.

“Management said to me this year that they wanted me to focus a bit more on S&C. There are a lot of HIIT sessions, a lot of S&C ball walls. There’s no point in me going onto heavy ground and slogging away, and having the knee swelled up at the end of it,” Rockett said.

“It’s not going to be any good for me. It’s hard for me when I’m such a team player. I don’t want to be the spoofer, the shaper, as the girls call me. They’d be giving me grief, because if I saw someone on the bike, I’d start telling them the same thing.

“It’s hard for me to do that, to take a step away, but I know for the longevity of my career, it’s for the best. The best example is probably Michael Fennelly, on the side of the pitch doing his own work while the Kilkenny hurlers are playing, and then he performs to the heights he performed at. That kind of gives you the momentum going forward.”

Getting off to a good start in the league is key.

Waterford will play in Division Two of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues this year, having been relegated from the top-flight last year.

Despite their relegation in the league, Waterford did quite well in the 2021 All-Ireland Camogie Championship, as they reached the quarter-final stage, where they were defeated by Tipperary.

The Déise are eager to get back into the top flight next year, and Rockett is confident that Waterford can use success in Division Two of the league as a springboard for this year’s championship.

“We’re looking at the Littlewoods Leagues as setting our marks. People are probably pushing us down a little at this stage because of the run that we had but it is a springboard into championship. You have to have a good league campaign,” Rockett commented.

“You’re trying to bring on players in the league and we’re also pushing to get back up to Division One for the first time since 2011. It’s a long time being back down from it. We want to push forward and get back up. To be the best you have to play against the best. We’re looking at the leagues for being the marker for that.

“There’s very good teams there. We’ve Westmeath on Saturday. They’re up to senior now and they’re very, very good. You’ve the likes of Tipperary and Kilkenny who have the mixture of their senior and intermediate teams there who could have girls coming back from senior who might not have been training and they want to give them a run out.

“It’s very hard. It’s still ultra-competitive. There’s nothing taken for granted. We’ll have to play tough teams. We’re just trying to focus on ourselves and put the head down and use that for momentum.

“You have to keep that winning mentality, whatever grade it is. That seeps into a team. If we can get over those blocks, it’s going to be very tough, but we can build on that then for championship and the shortened season this year.”

