UCD show off their firepower while holders DCU scrape win in Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup

UCD kept their Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup hopes alive thanks to a nine-point win against UCC, with Dublin’s Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne particularly impressive.

Ó Cofaigh-Byrne was crucial to his side’s efforts, as he scored a goal himself and was instrumental in plenty more scores, as UCD came out on top in a high-scoring encounter at Belfield.

The south Dublin college needed to win to progress to the third round of the Sigerson Cup, having lost their opening fixture to IT Tralee, and they did exactly that, which keeps them in with a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

UCC’s Sigerson Cup campaign is now over, having lost to MTU Cork in a local derby in their opening fixture.

Late goal sees reigning champions DCU through.

DCU were made to work hard by St. Mary’s University College, as a late penalty goal from Sligo’s Red Óg Murphy saw the reigning Sigerson Cup champions claim a one-point win.

The north Dublin college are through to the quarter-finals as a result, having beaten Maynooth University in the first round, and they join UL, NUIG and MTU Kerry in the last eight.

Maynooth University’s season isn’t over yet however, as they saw off TU Dublin City in Grangegorman to seal a place in round three.

IT Carlow claimed a comfortable 10-point victory against IT Sligo, having bounced back from their narrow loss to Letterkenny IT in their opening fixture.

Check out Wednesday’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup results below.

St Mary’s University College 1-13 vs 1-14 DCU Dóchas Éireann

University College Dublin 4-15 vs 3-9 University College Cork

TU Dublin City Campus 1-11 vs 4-9 Maynooth University

IT Carlow 2-10 vs 0-6 Institute of Technology Sligo

