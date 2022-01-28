UCC and NUIG secure their places in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

UCC and NUIG became the first teams to secure their place in this year’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals with convincing wins in Group A.

Although there is still one round of group stage action left to go in the Fitzgibbon Cup, UCC and NUIG secured their passage to the last eight, as both sides beat UCD and Mary Immaculate College in their opening two fixtures.

UCD will face Mary Immaculate College next Wednesday, while UCC will play NUIG on the same day, but the results will make no difference to any of the side’s chances of progression.

It’s still all to play for in two of the other groups however, as there promises to be plenty of drama in the last round of group action as each team looks to qualify for the quarter-finals.

IT Carlow take a big step towards the last eight.

IT Carlow claimed a narrow three-point victory against Maynooth University to put themselves in control of Group B, although they are still in danger of missing out on the quarter-finals.

Waterford IT beat DCU by eight points on Wednesday night to go second in Group B, and should both Waterford IT and DCU win their round three fixtures, they could progress, while IT Carlow’s Fitzgibbon Cup campaign would come to an end.

Both Galway-Mayo IT and MTU Cork will progress to the quarter-finals, after MTU Cork secured a six-point win against Trinity College on Thursday.

Trinity College have lost both of their games against Galway-Mayo IT and MTU Cork in the three-team group, which means that they are out of the competition, while the other two will make it to the last eight, regardless of who wins their encounter next Thursday.

Group D is yet to be decided however, as TUS Midwest kept their Fitzgibbon Cup hopes alive with a win against TU Dublin, having suffered a 31-point defeat to UL the previous week.

While not yet confirmed, TUS Midwest look all but guaranteed to play in the quarter-finals, as UL are the overwhelming favourites to beat TU Dublin next week in the three-team group, from which two sides progress.

Photos from last nights @HigherEdGAA @ElectricIreland Fitzgibbon Cup Rd 2 encounter with @DCUDocEirGAA🤳🔵⚪️🔴 FT: WIT 2.20 v DCU 0.18 Well done lads, we now play @MaynoothUniGAA in Rd 3 on Wednesday next 2nd Feb in @ArenaWit

at 7pm☝️ More 📸on Facebook & Instagram pic.twitter.com/LNyHK5gaRH — WIT Vikings GAA (@WITGAA) January 27, 2022

Check out the results from the second round of the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup below.

University College Cork 3-22 vs 1-14 University College Dublin

N.U.I. Galway 1-20 vs 2-8 Mary Immaculate College Limerick

IT Carlow 2-22 vs 2-19 Maynooth University

DCU Dóchas Éireann 0-18 vs 2-20 Waterford Institute of Technology

Trinity College Dublin 1-16 vs 1-22 MTU Cork

TUS Midwest 0-24 vs 0-16 TU Dublin

