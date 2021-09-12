Eight Tyrone players named in The Sunday Game’s team of the year

Eight Tyrone players have been named in The Sunday Game’s team of the year after their All-Ireland Football final triumph against Mayo.

Mayo were the bookies’ favourites to win their first All-Ireland Football Championship in 70 years, but Tyrone put in a controlled and assured performance to claim a deserved five-point victory at Croke Park.

The panel of Seán Cavanagh, Oisín McConville, Colm O’Rourke and Ciarán Whelan were on RTE to select their team of the championship, with all but three players playing their football for one of Tyrone or Mayo.

Kieran McGeary gets the nod for footballer of the year.

Tyrone’s Kieran McGeary has been named as the footballer of the year by The Sunday Game’s panel, following a number of stunning performances for his county throughout the championship.

McGeary was named as the man of the match in Tyrone’s stunning semi-final win against Kerry, and he has now picked up another award along with his All-Ireland winners medal.

Mayo have had four players included in the team for their efforts this year after they lost in their sixth All-Ireland final in 10 years, in what will be a small consolation for the Connacht champions.

Youngsters Matthew Ruane and Tommy Conroy have gotten the nod and they are joined by more experienced Mayo team mates in Paddy Durcan and Lee Keegan.

Kerry have two representatives on the team, and both come from the same household, as brothers Paudie and David Clifford have been selected.

Ciarán Kilkenny is the sole Dublin player on the team, after his side were unable to win a remarkable seven championships in-a-row, due to Mayo’s valiant efforts in their semi-final encounter.

Check out The Sunday Game’s team of the year.

1. Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

2. Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

3. Lee Keegan (Mayo)

4. Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

5. Niall Sludden (Tyrone)

6. Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

7. Peter Harte (Tyrone)

8. Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

9. Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone)

10. Conor Meyler (Tyrone)

11. Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

13. Darren McCurry (Tyrone)

14. David Clifford (Kerry)

15. Tommy Conroy (Mayo)

