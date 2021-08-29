Tyrone star Kieran McGeary hits out at doubters after ‘tough few weeks’

Kieran McGeary didn’t attempt to hide his emotions after Tyrone defeated Kerry to set up an All-Ireland final date with Mayo in two weeks’ time.

There were serious doubts that Tyrone and Kerry’s semi-final would even be played after the Ulster champions recorded several cases of covid in their squad, with the game ultimately being postponed on two occasions.

The match certainly didn’t disappoint when it finally was played, as Tyrone claimed a one-point victory after extra-time to knock favourites Kerry out of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

Man of the match McGeary was speaking to RTE Sport after full time at Croke Park and was ecstatic to be able to prove the doubters wrong after a thrilling win against Kerry.

Kieran McGeary praises Tyrone’s backroom team.

“I’m full of emotion, the boys are full of emotion. During the week we took a lot of stress. They said we wouldn’t, they said that we couldn’t, I’ll tell you what, we did,” McGeary said.

“It’s been a tough few weeks. Only those on the inside will understand how tough it was. Any one of our backroom team could lift that award for what they’ve done over the last few weeks.

“You just have to keep digging. After last time we met Kerry in Killarney, we had to strip ourselves back to the core. Three goals today, just turned the whole thing around. It’s incredible.

“The lads who came off the bench got us over the line. There’s a number of lads legless, I’m legless, but only for them… and the support from these Tyrone people has been exceptional.”

The Ulster champions overcome the odds.

Kerry were the strong favourites to win Saturday’s semi-final, after easing to the Munster Championship title with a 22-point win against Cork.

Tyrone were no match for the Kingdom back in June, when Kerry fired six goals past them in the Allianz League Division 1 semi-final to condemn them to a 16-point loss.

The Ulster side’s defence was much improved on Saturday however, as Kerry consistently ran into trouble in attack and were unable to put the ball into the back of the net despite numerous half chances and one clear cut opportunity.

Tyrone will progress to face Mayo in the decider in two weeks’ time, which will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the All-Ireland football final.

