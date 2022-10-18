Late Tyrone star Damian Casey named in Ring, Rackard and Meagher team of the year

Late Tyrone star Damian Casey has been named in the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher team of the year.

Casey played a crucial role in Tyrone’s Nicky Rackard Cup triumph this year, as he scored 14 points in the final against Roscommon back in May.

Tragically, that proved to Casey’s final game for Tyrone, as he died due to a swimming pool accident in Spain on the 17th of June at the age of 29.

One of three Tyrone players named in this year’s team, Casey was also named in the team of the year in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In total, eight counties are represented in the team, with five from Christy Ring Cup champions Kildare, three from Nicky Rackard Cup champions Tyrone, two from Roscommon and one each from Derry, Longford, Mayo, Sligo and Louth.

Tom Parsons pays tribute to Damian Casey.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons paid tribute to Casey and stressed that the Tyrone star would never be forgotten by his fellow players.

“I want to celebrate the life and hurling talents of the late, great Damian Casey,” Parsons said.

“He again showed in 2022 that he was a hurler that would grace any team or competition. But more than that, he was a son and a brother, a teammate and a friend, a leader and a role model.

“Awards seem insignificant given the loss his parents Seán and Susan and his sisters Louise and Catherine are faced with, but I hope this award will act as a reminder to them of the esteem Damian was held in by the Gaelic games family.

“He will never be forgotten by his fellow players.”

Here is the #GAA Ring, Rackard, and Meagher Team of the Year for 2022. In total eight counties are represented on the team! #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/EDWdv81QUn — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 18, 2022

Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher team of the year.

Paddy McKenna (Kildare/Ring) Dermot Begley (Tyrone/Rackard) Rian Boran (Kildare/Ring) Mark Craig (Derry/Ring) Chris Kearns (Tyrone/Rackard) Paul Divilly (Kildare/Ring) Padraig Kelly (Roscommon/Rackard) Paddy Lynam (Longford/Meagher) Keith Higgins (Mayo/Ring) Brian Byrne (Kildare/Ring) Andy Kilcullen (Sligo/Ring) Damian Casey (Tyrone/Rackard) James Burke (Kildare/Ring) Darren Geoghegan (Louth/Meagher) Daniel Glynn (Roscommon/Rackard)

