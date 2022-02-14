TV and streaming details for Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final and Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals

GAA fans will be able to watch the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final and the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals for free this week.

NUIG and UL will battle it out in the Sigerson Cup final, after the Galway college overcame MTU Kerry in the semi-final, while the Limerick side beat reigning champions DCU in their last four clash.

The game will be shown live on TG4 on Wednesday evening. The broadcast will begin at 7.20pm, with throw-in at 7.30pm. The game will also be shown live on the TG4 Player.

A couple of high-profile stars will be involved in the final, with Kerry star David Clifford having played a crucial role for UL this year, while Galway’s Matthew Tierney has been pivotal to NUIG’s efforts.

🏆The @ElectricIreland Sigerson Cup Final🏆 Both NUIG & UL have battled hard to reach this final. Get to IT Carlow or watch TG4 television and treat yourself to a massive game of Gaelic football! #⃣ #GAABelong #FirstClassRivals #SigersonCup pic.twitter.com/4KsjaFR0Kw — GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) February 11, 2022

Both hurling matches will be streamed live on YouTube.

The Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals will both be streamed live on YouTube, as NUIG take on Galway-Mayo IT on Wednesday afternoon and IT Carlow face UL on Thursday evening.

The all-Galway encounter between NUIG and Galway-Mayo IT will be streamed live on Wednesday on the Higher Education GAA YouTube channel, with throw-in at 2pm.

IT Carlow’s game against UL will be streamed live on the Electric Ireland YouTube channel on Thursday. That game starts at 7.30pm.

The Fitzgibbon Cup final will be played at 3.15pm this Saturday, with broadcasting details yet to be announced for the game.

Check out this week’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup and Fitzgibbon Cup fixtures.

Sigerson Cup final.

NUI Galway vs University of Limerick, 7.30pm Wednesday, live on TG4.

Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals.

NUI Galway vs Galway-Mayo IT, 2pm Wednesday, live on Higher Education GAA YouTube.

IT Carlow vs University of Limerick, 7.30pm Thursday, live on Electric Ireland YouTube.

