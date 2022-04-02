Tributes pour in after sudden death of Sligo’s Red Óg Murphy

Tributes have poured in for Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy, who has tragically died at the age of 21.

Murphy was a talented young footballer who had impressed on many occasions playing for Sligo, DCU and his club Curry and was studying to be a teacher in university.

The 21-year-old was recently named in the 2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Football Team of the Year but had opted out of Sligo’s county panel for the year in order to focus on his studies.

The Gaelic Players Association paid tribute to Murphy after news broke of his untimely death.

We remember Red Óg Murphy, a young man gone far too early. To his family, loved ones, friends and teammates; our hearts are broken for you. Players across Ireland have lost one of their own. May he rest in peace. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/2DiEJk0LYy — GPA (@gaelicplayers) April 1, 2022

“We remember Red Óg Murphy, a young man gone far too early. To his family, loved ones, friends and teammates; our hearts are broken for you. Players across Ireland have lost one of their own. May he rest in peace,” the GPA statement reads.

Murphy also spent some time in Australia playing Aussie Rules and joined North Melbourne on a rookie contract back in 2019.

The Sligo man spent time playing with the North Melbourne Kangaroos’ VFL team in 2019 before returning to Ireland at the end of the season.

Vale Red Og Murphy. 💙🤍 — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) April 2, 2022

Tributes to Red Óg Murphy have come in from Melbourne.

North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio sent his condolences to Murphy’s family.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to pass on my deepest sympathies to the Murphy family at this difficult time,” Amarfio said.

“Our thoughts are with those closest to Red Og, his family and friends in his home in Ireland, and all those who played and worked alongside him and became friends with him during his time at North Melbourne.”

North Melbourne have announced that their players and officials will wear black armbands in honour of Murphy during today’s game against the Brisbane Lions, which starts at 10am Irish time.

