Tony Kelly’s desire to lift Liam McCarthy stronger than ever after Kilkenny defeat

After a year in which Clare showed so much promise, the Banner County and Tony Kelly’s championship came to a sobering end with a 12-point defeat to Kilkenny.

Clare have proved themselves to be the greatest match for reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick so far, although they won’t be getting a third crack at them in this year’s championship after a sensational display from Kilkenny.

Most punters would have backed Clare to beat Brian Cody’s Cats, but the game was over as a contest by half time as Kilkenny took a 14-point lead into the break, and despite their best efforts Brian Lohan’s men didn’t come close to closing the gap.

Tony Kelly was speaking after being named the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for June and admitted that he hasn’t been able to figure out why Clare failed to fire in their All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

“Obviously we were below par on Saturday. It’s hard to put your finger on it right now as to why,” Kelly admitted.

“We haven’t really dissected it as a team yet, we probably won’t do so until we meet back up for next year, whenever that is. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what went wrong for us – obviously a lot did go wrong.

“In terms of accumulating everything that went wrong and seeing where everything did go wrong and how we could have addressed it won’t happen until later down the road.”

Clare had a tight schedule this year packed full of fierce encounters, as two games that went down to the wire against Limerick was followed up by an almighty challenge from Wexford, before their ultimate defeat to Kilkenny.

John Conlan was ruled out of the semi-final due to injury, and while that certainly came a significant blow to Clare, Kelly stressed that teams must learn how to adapt without some of their star players in the new condensed format.

“Look, we know the round-robin series, we’ve played in it ’18 and ’19 and this, the first year back after Covid, it is obviously a tough championship. If you do pick up injuries, you have to adapt to it,” Kelly explained.

“Obviously John was a loss for us at the weekend, but you just have to adapt to it. If you look at Limerick losing the likes of Cian Lynch and Peter Casey and being able to adapt and still perform at a very high level, that’s what you expect.

“To answer your question, did this championship being condensed contribute to that? Maybe it had, but I wouldn’t say it’s the overall reason as to why we were below par at the weekend.”

Clare have made progress this year despite bitter end.

Although Clare’s season ended on a low note, the Banner County progressed far further in this year’s championship than many pundits would have expected back in April.

Having failed to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals last year and after winning just one of their five league encounters this year, there wasn’t a huge amount of hope for Clare outside of the county’s hurling panel.

Clare certainly proved their doubters wrong with five excellent displays in this year’s Munster Championship, although Kelly and his team mates were well aware of the perception of the team before the championship kicked off.

“Every year there’s probably two or three teams that people pick out and are talking about. But we had belief in ourselves. If you look at last year we were down a few bodies that we got back this year which were massive positives,” Kelly said.

“The likes of Peter [Duggan] and Shane [O’Donnell]. Having them back was a huge addition to us. We were probably under the radar at the start of the year, no one probably picked us to even get out of Munster and a lot of people were talking up Waterford, and rightly so if you’re going off the last two or three years.

“They were excellent, and this year they were excellent too for a large majority of the championship as well and probably just dipped in performance and then they were out of the championship. That’s just the nature of the Munster Championship.

“Tipp and Waterford didn’t get out this year, it could very easily be two different teams next year. That’s just the way it is. I suppose that’s the challenge that’s thrown down to the other four teams in Munster, they’re chasing to catch Limerick at the minute.”

While Kelly is pleased with the progress that Clare have made this year, he won’t be looking back on his team’s exploits this year with any great sense of fondness.

“I wouldn’t call it a success. I suppose you can have a barometer or a measuring stick on success. I think it’s progression in terms of we’ve improved on where we were last year, definitely in terms of our performance levels,” Kelly acknowledged.

“We didn’t get to a quarter-final last year, we got to one this year. We got to a Munster final this year and came close. So there’s definite progression there. We have got way better. In terms of success, it depends what you call success.

“I think success is when you actually win a Munster Championship or win an All-Ireland. I think that’s a successful year for any team really.”

‘The longer you go without it, it get’s stronger.’

Kelly won the All-Ireland with Clare in 2013 in just his second season with the senior hurling panel, although since then he has added just one medal to his inter-county collection after winning the National League title in 2016.

There have been many great hurlers who never managed to win an All-Ireland during their careers, and while Kelly can be thankful he won’t be one of them, it is possible he will have to settle for just the one, despite winning his first at the age of 19.

Nine years have passed since Clare’s last All-Ireland triumph, although the wait certainly hasn’t lessened Kelly’s desire to win another Celtic Cross.

“Every hurler in the country is chasing it and only 33 or 34 can get at it every year. That’s the challenge that you like – you like trying to improve yourself and getting better and trying to improve yourself again and having another cut off it next year,” Kelly explained.

“That’s just the nature of hurling. It’s like a drug, you get addicted to trying to get to an All-Ireland and win an All-Ireland. We’re no different in Clare, we’re trying to get back there.

“I think there’s only five or six of the lads left from that panel that was there in 2013. So it’s a completely new group but you’re basically trying to just chase that feeling.

“At the minute we just have to try to get better and improve and have another cut off it next year… It actually gets stronger [the desire to win another All-Ireland]. The longer you go without it, it gets stronger.”

