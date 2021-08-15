Tomás Ó Sé calls Twitter a cesspit over response to John Small tackle

Tomás Ó Sé has criticised the response to John Small’s tackle on Eoghan McLaughlin on Twitter, labelling the social media platform as a “cesspit”.

Dublin footballer Small has been widely criticised for a shoulder challenge that caught Mayo’s McLaughlin in the jaw, which put the Westport man in hospital.

Small escaped punishment for the hit, which has further infuriated some fans, but Kerry legend Ó Sé believes the criticism of the Dubliner was unfair, arguing that Small didn’t intend to catch McLaughlin in the head.

The Small hit looked shoulder to shoulder. It wasn’t. The top of his shoulder connected with head. Red card. He didn’t go to do him in the head. In real time I thought right decision was made. Hindsight is great. Pictures of elbows ridiculous. This place is a cesspit — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) August 15, 2021

Tomás Ó Sé gives his opinion on the John Small tackle.

“The Small hit looked shoulder to shoulder. It wasn’t. The top of his shoulder connected with head. Red card. He didn’t go to do him in the head,” Ó Sé said.

“In real time I thought right decision was made. Hindsight is great. Pictures of elbows ridiculous. This place is a cesspit.”

James Horan airs his frustrations about the tackle.

Members of the Mayo squad both on and off the pitch were incensed in the aftermath of the tackle, as referee Conor Lane allowed play to continue, which almost led to a Dublin goal.

Mayo manager James Horan was speaking to the media after the game about the tackle and questioned why play wasn’t brought to a halt when it was apparent that McLaughlin was seriously hurt.

“I know he’s in a lot of discomfort. A lot of discomfort. The medical team are gone to the hospital with him now so we have to see how that is,” Horan said.

“I just thought the Eoghan McLaughlin one in particular, I was pretty close to it, I thought it was very dangerous.

“The way Eoghan fell, you know by the way a guy falls that they’re in bother and the play just sort of went on. I was annoyed about that, yeah.”

Read More About: dublin gaa, eoghan mclaughlin, John Small, mayo gaa, tomas o se