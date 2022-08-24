Tomás Ó Sé ratified as Kerry’s new U20s football manager

Tomás Ó Sé has been ratified as Kerry’s new U20s football manager, taking over from former inter-county teammate Declan O’Sullivan.

Ó Sé had been working as part of Offaly manager John Maughan’s backroom team this year, and it had been rumoured that the Kerry man could take over at the Faithful County after Maughan stepped down.

The Kerry great has opted to play a significant role for his native county instead however, as he has been ratified as the Kingdom’s U20s football manager for next year.

Joining Ó Sé in Kerry’s U20s coaching team is Séamus Moynihan, Bryan Sheehan and Seán Walsh. Ó Sé played with Moynihan and Sheehan for Kerry’s senior team, while Walsh is a former Kerry and Munster GAA chairman.

Declan O’Sullivan had managed Kerry’s U20s team for the last two years, alongside Seán O’Sullivan and Niall O’Mahony, although all three have now finished up with the team.

Kerry have yet to win an U20s All-Ireland title.

Kerry haven’t won the U20 All-Ireland Football Championship since it was regraded from U21s in 2018, and last tasted success in the championship’s predecessor in 2008.

The Kingdom were crowned as U20s Munster champions this year thanks to a seven-point win against Cork, although they were beaten by eventual All-Ireland champions Tyrone in the semi-final.

An ongoing wait of 14 years for an U20s or U21s All-Ireland title will not sit easy with football supporters in the county, and Ó Sé and his coaching team will be tasked with bringing the team back to the top.

There is no shortage of winning experience in the coaching team, as Ó Sé, Moynihan and Sheehan won 14 senior All-Ireland titles between them during their playing days.

They will be hoping they can impart some valuable knowledge on the young players who will pull on Kerry jerseys next year.

