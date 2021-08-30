Tomás Ó Sé admits his lack of faith in Kerry’s management team

Tomás Ó Sé has admitted that he doesn’t believe Kerry’s current management team can win an All-Ireland football championship for the county.

All-Ireland favourites Kerry were stunned by Tyrone in an exhilarating semi-final on Saturday, as the Ulster champions booked their place in the final against Mayo.

The Kingdom were favourites to win this year’s All-Ireland even before reigning champions Dublin were knocked out by Mayo, but they came undone at the hands of an impressive Tyrone defensive effort.

Kerry legend Ó Sé was speaking on RTE’s Sunday Game and admitted that he doesn’t believe Peter Keane and his management team are capable of leading his former side to All-Ireland glory.

.@tomas5ky is not sure whether the current management team can bring the success that Kerry crave #rtegaa #thesundaygame pic.twitter.com/vLNpPSaUz5 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 29, 2021

Tomás Ó Sé on Kerry’s management team.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful but nobody remembers National Leagues, and the way the Munster Championship is at the moment it doesn’t stand for much the way it is and the competition that’s down there,” Ó Sé said.

“In 2019 against Dublin we should have won the first day; 2020 against Cork was an absolute disaster and then Tyrone yesterday. Tactically you can question that they weren’t ready for what Tyrone was going to throw at them.

“Does management matter? I think it does. Look at Tyrone, for example, this year. Different management came in with a different style of play and they tweaked a few things and reinvigorated players.

“You take Seán O’Shea and David Clifford out of that team and their 16 points [against Tyrone] – what else did they give after that? Has the team come on from where they were?

“Is this team capable of winning [an All-Ireland]? Yes, I think this team is capable of winning an All-Ireland. Do I think the current management can bring them there? I don’t think so.”

The Kingdom’s All-Ireland drought goes on.

Kerry’s defeat to Tyrone means that the country’s most successful side have gone seven All-Ireland championships without getting their hands on the Sam Maguire, having last won the tournament in 2014.

The Kingdom have won 37 All-Irelands in their proud history, seven more than closest competitors Dublin, but just one of those have come in the last 12 years.

While those last 12 years have seen the emergence of the most dominant side in the history of the sport, Kerry’s All-Ireland drought can’t all be attributed to Dublin’s success.

Kerry have suffered losses to the likes of Cork, Galway, Mayo and of course, Tyrone in the last five years and have failed to beat Dublin in their last six championship encounters.

While the rise of the exceptional David Clifford will give Kerry supporters hope for the years to come, the young man will need more help from his teammates if the Kingdom are to get over the line.

