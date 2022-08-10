Tomás Ó Sé calls for Gaelic football to get rid of advanced mark

Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé has called on the GAA to rid Gaelic football of the advanced mark rule, saying he feels its use is often unfair.

The advanced mark was introduced to Gaelic football in 2020 in an effort to decrease the effectiveness of blanket defences, as attacking players have time to kick for a point if they catch the ball from a long-range kick.

The official rule states that “when a player catches the ball cleanly on or inside a 45m line from a kick in play delivered by an attacking player on or beyond the opposing team’s 45m line, that travels at least 20m and without it touching the ground,” which has resulted in some confusion around the advanced mark.

Ó Sé was speaking to the Irish Examiner about the rule, and argued that players don’t always know what does and doesn’t count as an advanced mark.

Tomás Ó Sé on the advanced mark.

“Every team that has a good man inside is going to do well with it. Even if you don’t, you can still be cute to make the most out of it and you don’t need to be lamping it in from the half-back line,” Ó Sé said.

“It is not part of our game, it is not our game. It’s like a free kick and the back has done nothing wrong. I still see confusion among players in matches when they don’t know if it’s a mark or not. Different referees referee it differently.

“I don’t agree with [David] Clifford getting two marks in the first half of the final. Paul Geaney got one too and they all went a long way to Kerry winning it because without them they were struggling otherwise.

“Being at the game, as a Kerryman I was saying ‘great’ when they got those points but it is wrong and it was unfair on the Galway backs.”

Take a look at how the new Advanced Mark Rule is being implemented across all levels of Gaelic Football! #GAA pic.twitter.com/ggkHzfScCD — The GAA (@officialgaa) October 5, 2020

Pros and cons of the rule.

While the rule does often result in a greater number of points being scored and rewards players for long-range kicks and catches, it can slow down the game considerably.

Advanced marks can also be called when there is no attacking opportunity and is used to simply ensure teams hold onto possession when they aren’t within range of the opposition team’s goal.

It may persuade players to opt for a kick rather than a short-distance hand pass at times, although the issue of blanket defences for which the rule was brought in to combat had already largely been dealt with by 2020.

