TJ Reid will need a lot more help from his team-mates if Kilkenny hope to win an All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship again, according to John Mullane.

The Cats bowed out of this year’s championship after succumbing to Waterford in the All-Ireland semi-final, despite Reid’s best efforts.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks man scored 1-14 against the Deise but could not prevent Waterford from reaching their second All-Ireland final in four years.

‘He needs an awful lot more help’

Waterford legend John Mullane was speaking on the Irish Independent’s ‘Throw In’ podcast and felt that Reid was receiving little support from the players around him.

“Look at TJ Reid, he’s carrying the fight on his own. He’s probably looking around for a little bit of help, saying ‘look lads, come on, I can’t be doing all of this on my own’.”

“I think in all my time watching hurling since probably 1983 or ’84, he’s the greatest hurler I’ve seen. What he’s done the last five or six years has just been incredible.

What a goal! A bullet from TJ Reid! Tune into Sky Sports Mix now for coverage of Kilkenny vs Waterford! pic.twitter.com/g3eL6raJQv — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) November 28, 2020

“His longevity has now proven that he’s possibly the best Kilkenny hurler of all time. He works in the gym, keeps himself in good nick and I actually think Kilkenny will get another three or four years out of TJ Reid controlling the edge of the square.

“He’ll play till he’s 34 or 35 but he does need an awful lot more help. I thought in the Kilkenny team at the weekend that he was the one fella that I kept the fight going, kept standing up, kept winning frees, kept laying off the ball, putting his hand up, grabbing balls, it was unbelievable,” Mullane said.

Reid has won seven All-Ireland titles under Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, but the former hurling kingpins haven’t gotten their hands on the Liam McCarthy Cup since 2015.

The 2015 All-Stars hurler of the year has been playing for his county since 2007 but is still easily Kilkenny’s top player despite likely only being a few years away from retirement.

